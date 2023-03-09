Global Carbon Dioxide Removal Market to Reach $2.08 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-P Analysis by BIS Research

New trends, such as the focus on blue carbon and microalgae as a CDR tool, expected to offer opportunities in the coming years

According to this study, the global carbon dioxide removal market was valued at $418.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.08 billion by 2031.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for carbon dioxide removal (CDR):

Favorable government policies driving the development of CDR

Introduction of CDR launchpad

Investments and collaboration driving the growth of carbon dioxide removal

The detailed study is a compilation of 33 market data tables and 11 figures spread across 118 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Pooja Tanna, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "Carbon dioxide removal technologies are expected to be the way forward for achieving net zero targets in the coming years. The increasing focus by governments across the globe toward adoption of CDR technologies and private and public funding are the major factors propelling the growth of the industry."

Direct Air Capture to be the Leading Technology Segment in the CDR Market

The study conducted by BIS on carbon dioxide removal suggests that among different types of technology, biochar led the market in 2021. However, it is the direct air capture (DAC) technology that is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period of 2022-2031.

There are various investments being the done toward the deployment of DAC at scale in major economies across the globe.

Major Existing Industry Leaders in the Carbon Dioxide Removal Market

The companies profiled have been selected based on input gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the established names in the market are Climeworks, Global Thermostat, Charm Industrial, Carbon Engineering, Wakefield Biochar, and more.

Recent Developments in the Global Carbon Dioxide Removal Market

In October 2022 , Carbon Engineering Ltd. and Occidental Petroleum Corp. started the construction of a carbon removal plant in the Permian Basin, U.S. The plant would have the capacity to draw 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere per year using direct air capture technology.

, Carbon Engineering Ltd. and Occidental Petroleum Corp. started the construction of a carbon removal plant in the Permian Basin, U.S. The plant would have the capacity to draw 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere per year using direct air capture technology. In October 2022 , Climeworks completed the commercial operations of its first-generation technology at its world's first commercial direct air capture facility in Hinwil, Switzerland . The operation would help the company to sharpen the focus and achieve gigatons of CO2 by 2050.

, Climeworks completed the commercial operations of its first-generation technology at its world's first commercial direct air capture facility in Hinwil, . The operation would help the company to sharpen the focus and achieve gigatons of CO2 by 2050. In July 2021 , Carbfix announced a partnership with Aker Carbon Capture of Norway . This partnership will help combine the companies' complementary technologies to offer the full CCS value chain in the global fight against climate change.

, Carbfix announced a partnership with Aker Carbon Capture of . This partnership will help combine the companies' complementary technologies to offer the full CCS value chain in the global fight against climate change. In April 2021 , Thermostat signed an agreement to supply DAC equipment to the Haru Oni eFuels pilot plant situated in Chile . The plant will be utilized for capturing carbon dioxide with electrolytic hydrogen for producing synthetic gasoline. The plant is designed to capture nearly 250 kilograms of CO2 per hour.

