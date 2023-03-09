Nextaff Group, LLC: Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens Louisville, Kentucky Office

Successful businesswoman to open Louisville staffing market

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new commercial staffing agency location in Louisville, Kentucky.

NEXTAFF Quality Talent Simplified

NEXTAFF logo with tagline

Owned and operated by Miriam Castano, the Louisville staffing office will serve Louisville and the surrounding areas. The office will focus primarily on staffing and recruiting for manufacturing and commercial companies.

"I am thrilled to open my new staffing agency and to have the opportunity to make a positive impact in my community," said Miriam Castano, owner of NEXTAFF of Louisville. "Also, as a female business owner and mother, I hope to be an example for my two daughters that they, too, can achieve success through hard work, dedication and commitment."

"Miriam brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm to anything she does. She has very strong connections in the Louisville employment market, which will really help her stand out above the crowd," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO at NEXTAFF. "Her previous business experience, combined with the NEXTAFF methodology, offers a powerful combination for meeting the staffing needs of the Louisville area."

"I am looking forward to connecting with our clients and candidates, alike, and placing quality talent in fulfilling job opportunities that meet their and our clients' needs," said Castano.

The office is located at 8304 Preston Highway #3, Louisville, KY. More information can be found at NEXTAFF of Louisville.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare and technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/

Contact Information:

Jennifer Walker

Marketing Support

pr@nextaff.com

SOURCE: NEXTAFF

