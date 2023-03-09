Star Alliance International Corp.: Star Alliance Cancels the Letter of Intent to Acquire Gold and Lithium Mines in Nigeria

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Star Alliance has decided and has cancelled the agreement between NSM USA and NGM USA, the Sellers of seven gold and lithium mines in Nigeria. Over the last year, Star has not received the required due diligence necessary from the Seller to be comfortable with the transaction.

Although the Buyer's required funding for these mines has not been readily available, the Company would not have been able to proceed without this necessary confirming paperwork.

Richard Carey, Chairman of STAL, commented, "It is a shame that we cannot move forward on this transaction, however it is appropriate that we exercise caution to protect the Company and it's shareholders and be very sure of the assets we are acquiring. Although we remain focused on our core business assets, we will continue to look for opportunities that will add and strengthen our asset base."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, and Guatemala.

Star's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including "Genesis."

We have recently agreed and are in the midst of closing the purchase of 51% of the Genesis gold and other mineral extraction system. This system extracts minerals from oxide and complex ores in an environmentally safe manner.

Lastly, we have our patented Barotex Technology. Barotex is a fiber, manufactured from volcanic rock, that is incredibly light, stronger than steel, wood, carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum and Kevlar and is recyclable. The product can be used in many everyday applications.

We anticipate continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths.

It is Star's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with sufficient diversification paired with a balanced approach ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

