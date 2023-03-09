Hauppauge, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2023) - Wizdom Financial, a premier financial advisory firm, has announced the release of its revolutionary financial planning strategies, catered to families in the sandwich generation. The term 'sandwich generation' refers to individuals who are balancing their professional, marital, and parenting duties while simultaneously acting as caregivers to their elderly parents.

The new strategies are designed to enable sandwich generation individuals to plan effectively for their future while continuing to provide support to their loved ones. By fully understanding the specific challenges that these individuals encounter, Wizdom Financial offers customized financial planning solutions that help relieve the pressure of caregiving and help families thrive.

According to Pak Le MBA, CFF®, CLTC®, Director of Financial Planning of Wizdom Financial, "We recognize that financial planning for the sandwich generation can be particularly challenging. These individuals must often strike a balance between caring for their elderly parents, supporting their own families, and preparing for their own retirement. Our new financial planning strategies have been developed to help them overcome these challenges and help build a stable future."

Wizdom Financial's innovative financial planning strategies include:

Sandwich Generation Planning - Aiding individuals in supporting their families while also caring for their elderly parents.

Financial Planning for Women - Offering bespoke financial planning solutions that cater to the specific needs and obstacles that women face in the sandwich generation.

"Our objective with these new strategies is to provide our clients with the confidence to take charge of their future," added Le. "We believe that by comprehending their aspirations and requirements, we can assist them in revolutionizing their relationship with money and planning for a sound future."

With more than two decades of experience, Wizdom Financial has a history of providing customized financial planning solutions that help clients accomplish their financial objectives.

For further information on Wizdom Financial and their cutting-edge financial planning strategies for the sandwich generation, please visit their website at https://www.wizdomfinancial.com.

