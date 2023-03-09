Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ADY5 ISIN: CA31788W1023 Ticker-Symbol: FNQA 
Frankfurt
09.03.23
16:00 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FINEQIA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.03.2023 | 16:42
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fineqia International Inc.: Assets Under Management for Global Crypto Exchange-Traded Products Rise Slightly in February

LONDON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fineqia International Inc.'s (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) analysis of global Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) with cryptocurrencies as underlying assets, revealed a 1% increase in the Assets Under Management (AUM) value during the month of Feb., while the cryptocurrency market value increased by 1.5% during the same period.

Total crypto ETP AUM increased to $28 billion from $27.7 billionbetween Feb. 1 and Mar. 1, according to Fineqia Research. The total number of ETPs listed dropped to 155 from 164, with Austria's Bitpanda GmbH halting trading of their 5 ETPs and the UK's ETC Group that shut four of their ETPs. The ETPs include Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs).

The overall value of cryptocurrencies remained over the $1 trillion mark, closing the month at $1.07 trillion, slightly up from $1.05 trillion in Jan. The year-on-year data show a 37% decrease in the total crypto market cap compared to the $1.7 trillion total value observed on Mar. 1, 2022.

"Following a successful rebound in January, ETPs AUM and underlying prices demonstrated stability throughout February," said Fineqia CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Last year's turmoil has resulted in a mini shakeout early this year as larger ETPs attract more investor attention."

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) reached $23.500 on Mar.1, a 3% increase to about $22.800 recorded on Feb.1. In the same period. AUM of ETPs holding BTC increased by 1% to $19.2 billion from $19 billion. During Jan., Ethereum (ETH) price increased 4.5% to almost $1.650 from about $1.550. The AUM of Ethereum (ETH) denominated ETPs closely followed with a 2.5% increase to $6.85 billion on Feb.1, from $6.7 billion on Feb.1.

ETPs representing alternative coins remained stable, and those with a basket of cryptocurrencies dropped by 1%. Year-on-year data revealed a 45% drop in price for both Bitcoin and Ethereum over the past 12 months, while the year-to-date price levels reflected a 42% price increase for BTC and a 36% rise in value for ETH.

All references to price are quoted in USD, and all cryptocurrency prices are sourced from CoinMarketCap.

Data referenced on ETP, and ETF AUM were compiled from publicly available sources, including 21Shares AG, Grayscale Investment LLC, VanEck Associates Corp., MorningStars, Inc., and TrackInSight SAS by Fineqia's in-house research department.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of Web 3.0, the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the U.K. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, crypto and fintech.

Katarina Kupcikova, Analyst, E. katarina.kupcikova@fineqia.com, T. +44 7806 730 769; Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO, E. bundeep.rangar@fineqia.com, T. +1 778 654 2324; Media Contact: Angus Campbell, Nominis Advisory, angus@nominis.co

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assets-under-management-for-global-crypto-exchange-traded-products-rise-slightly-in-february-301768126.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.