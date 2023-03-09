Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro: Yesterday, the Egyptian Minister of Sports and the UAE Ambassador in Cairo inaugurate the Abu Dhabi National Jiu-Jitsu Championship in the New Administrative Capital

A total of 560 participants from 25 different were in attendance. With a large number of Egyptian players participating. We witnessed a great engagement from the fans in the first championship in Egypt.

CAIRO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in the Covered Halls Complex in the New Administrative Capital of Egypt, the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu hosted Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship competitions with Gi and No-Gi events that took place for the first time in the Arab Republic of Egypt on Friday and Saturday.

As championship competitions were inaugurated, His Excellency Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Minister of Youth and Sports, Her Excellency Dr. Maryam Al Kaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, His Excellency Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the Asian and Emirati Federations of Jiu-Jitsu, and Brigadier General Muhammad Al Shaarawy, Chairman of the Board of Directors. FIT Club and several sports leaders in Egypt were present to launch this unprecedented sporting event.

The minister welcomed all the participants in the event, which comes within the framework of the brotherly relations between Egypt and the UAE in various fields, including youth and sports, and the Egyptian-Emirati rapprochement in all areas, wishing success to the players in the championship activities.

The minister explained that Egypt's hosting of various Arab, continental, and international competitions in indoor stadiums and halls confirms that Egypt possesses a distinguished sports infrastructure that is built according to the highest international standards and that it possesses expert personnel capable of achieving success for these tournaments organizationally, administratively and technically.

The minister explained that hosting events in the sports city in the New Administrative Capital for many tournaments during the current period reflects the diversity of its facilities and its ability to embrace various tournaments in individual and group games, in addition to providing the opportunity for its participants to witness the New Administrative Capital project on the ground as one of the most significant development projects that Egypt is seeing under the leadership of Mr. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Republic.

For her part, Dr. Maryam Al-Kaabi expressed her excitment at being present at the tournament's opening in the new administrative capital the future prospect of prosperity of the Arab Republic of Egypt, noting that she extends her thanks to those in charge of organizing this important tournament.

The ambassador said: "Since its establishment in 1971, the United Arab Emirates has realized the great importance of sports of all kinds in achieving renaissance and development for the country and has adopted this sport for nearly ten years because of its noble principles in strengthening the mind and the ability of self-control in addition to the health and physical benifits, and its role in strengthening social bonds and deepening the national aspect." This sport of Jiu-Jitsu has flourished in the UAE under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him.

She explained that jiu-jitsu had become one of the more popular sports in the UAE, expressing her hope that this tournament would contribute to the spread of the game in Egypt, the region, and the world as well.

This tournament is organized by the Abu Dhabi Association of Jiu-Jitsu Professionals (AJP), in cooperation with FIT Club Group and under the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports umbrella.

His Excellency Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi indicated that the current version of the national championship, which is being held in the land of Egypt, witnessed tremendous success and turnout, although it is the first time, and that he expects more in the coming times.

His Excellency Al-Hashemi said that the sport is achieving a remarkable spread and that the number of attendees is expected to grow more and more in the continental championship scheduled in Egypt next August.

For his part, Brigadier General Mohamed Al-Shaarawy, President of the "FIT Club Group" company, confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour for Jiu-Jitsu professionals, which will be held in the coming months in Egypt, aims to host 52 countries around the world, especially after the great success achieved by the National Championship of the Abu Dhabi Professional Association. The fruitful cooperation with The Emirati Federation is chaired by His Excellency Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, and the Ministry of Youth appreciates the sponsorship.

He explained that Egypt currently includes more than 5,000 male and female players from a large number of clubs and academies, and this is a positive indication of the possibility of developing the game significantly in the future, especially since, for the first time, a large number of male and female players have participated in this tournament, under this professional organization.

The organizing committee of the tournament dedicated the first day competitions to buds, cubs, and masters, while the second day is for professionals and amateurs to compete, as the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association National Championship witnesses a large turnout of Egyptian players, whose number has reached more than 360 male and female players. However, it is the first tournament organized by (AJP). ) in the Arab Republic of Egypt, as part of its series of championships worldwide, which are more than 250 championships, which reflects the great passion for the sport of jiu-jitsu in the recent period in Egypt.

As for the first day's competitions which were allocated to the buds and cubs, many male and female players representing clubs and academies participated and the competition was attended by many fans and families of the players in the covered hall.

Tomorrow, the professional and amateur competitions will take place, with the participation of approximately 45 academics from 25 countries worldwide and several classified stars and champions. The medallists for the wildcard competitions witnessed the distribution of 60 gold, 49 silver, and 16 bronze medals.

Contact:

Press Office +971 2 3333 611

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2029752/Abu_Dhabi_Jiu_Jitsu_Pro.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yesterday-the-egyptian-minister-of-sports-and-the-uae-ambassador-in-cairo-inaugurate-the-abu-dhabi-national-jiu-jitsu-championship-in-the-new-administrative-capital-301768133.html