The Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro Graduate and Army Veteran Shares Her Story of Service and Life After the Military

Ashley Harris comes from a family of veterans. When she graduated from high school, she wanted to honor their legacy by enlisting in the U.S. Army. After eight years of service as a combat medic, she began her transition to civilian life with the help of The Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro program.

Ashley says the Foundation's mission to fill the skilled labor gap and diversify the skilled trades industry is both important and "extremely necessary." Now working as an Industrial Electrical Apprentice, she's sharing her story in hopes of inspiring other women to pursue this kind of career. Her goal is to own her own company and employ other veterans looking to make a similar transition.

The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation are committed to educating more people in the skilled trades and helping them find careers in the home improvement industry through our Path to Pro program.

Since the program's inception, the Foundation's trades-focused partnerships have trained more than 29,000 participants and introduced more than 126,000 people to the skilled trades.?Learn more at?PathtoPro.com.

