After Expanding Its Reach in the US and UK Markets, Boost.ai Looks to Continue Momentum with Strong Use Cases in Voice and Large Language Models

Boost.ai, a leading conversational AI platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Challenger by Gartner in their 2023 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. For the second consecutive year, Boost.ai has been recognized in this Magic Quadrant by Gartner for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We believe being recognized as a Challenger reinforces the company's strength and leadership within the conversational AI space, as it continues to expand its technology and support a growing roster of clients across the globe.

The report states that "Gartner defines the enterprise conversational AI platform market as the market for software platforms used to build, orchestrate, and maintain multiple use cases of modalities of conversational automation." As expectations for quality customer service continue to rise globally, Boost.ai has refined its technology, deploying industry-leading virtual agents that scale to meet the requirements of enterprise organizations. Boost.ai's solution is powered by conversational AI, and the platform allows customers to scale up individually to thousands of industry-specific intents, enabling these businesses to effectively manage a very broad scope of customer queries in a matter of weeks in virtually any industry. With consistent 90% resolution rates, the solution facilitates immediate responses with accuracy, while its no-code conversation builder and AI trainer program allow customers to self-service their virtual agents and easily deploy service flows in response to customer feedback.

"Customer experience and digital transformation continue to be a priority, and I'm proud to say we have executed on this priority at Boost.ai. Over the last year, we've set customers up for success with our easily adaptable and scalable technology, and have solidified ourselves as world leaders in delivering the best possible customer experience for clients," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of Boost.ai. "From my perspective, our placement in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to the work our team has done to perfect our solution and expand our existing offers based on new trends and technology."

We believe this latest Magic Quadrant report encapsulates a strong previous year for Boost.ai, in which the company announced multiple customer wins and partnerships in the US and UK including Aspire Insurance, Metrobank, CallMiner, and Clarasys. The company also appointed Jerry Haywood as the new CEO, bringing 20 years of enterprise technology experience. With a conversational AI platform that delivers unlimited scalability as its central offering, Boost.ai is now leveraging its technology to tackle a new AI frontier: large language models (LLMs). Boost.ai combines the generative capabilities of LLMs like GPT-3, with company data to optimize their virtual agents for improved accuracy and brand alignment. As these models continue to develop, Boost.ai is working to ensure the technology can be properly integrated to offer the most advanced enterprise solution possible for both chat and voice.

"It's an exciting time to be in the conversational AI space as the technology has taken another leap forward with the recent advancement of powerful LLMs. We think Future Gartner Magic Quadrant reports in this category could very well be defined by how well providers respond to this trend. We're confident that we're integrating the tech in a way that increases efficiency and performance, but most importantly is brand safe for our customers," said Lars Ropeid Selsås, Founder of Boost.ai. "I'm excited to see the massive amount of improvement our team and solution made in just one year, and now we can set our sights on solidifying our position in the market even further."

Boost.ai continues its upward global trajectory within the Enterprise Conversational AI market. The Boost.ai platform will focus on continuing to innovate and stay at the forefront of helping enterprise organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

To learn more about how Boost.ai is empowering customers like DNB and Aspire Insurance using conversational AI, please visit: https://www.boost.ai/.

