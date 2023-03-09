Enabot announces Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for their new product EBO X

The shipment of all Kickstarter orders will start in May.

SHENZHEN, China, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabot, an emerging family robotics company, announced the launch of a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for their new family robot companion, EBO X. The company is striving to make the EBO X the industry-first commercialized household robot, which is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter. Early backers can save up to 43% at a special price of USD 569 before it becomes available for sale online at a retail price of USD 999.

Following its debut at CES 2023, the EBO X received multiple recognitions. After being named a CES 2023 "Innovation Awards Honoree" in both the Smart Home and Robotics product categories, the EBO X was also recognized as "The Best Smart Home Tech of CES 2023" by PC Mag and "Top Tech of CES 2023 Awards" by Digital Trends, among others. Furthermore, the crowdfunding campaign has also been selected by the Kickstarter editors as the "Project We Love" even prior to the campaign's official launch.

A Versatile Three-in-One Home Guardian

The EBO X is a versatile and advanced home robot with powerful hardware and software. It is not only a mobile homebot with Alexa built in and V-SLAM navigation, but an all-round smart home device with a 4K stabilized camera supported by Color Night Vision and a premium speaker customized by Harman AudioEFX.





While it serves as a guardian with its agile home security and health alert system, it is also the companion and playmate for your family, providing flexible remote communication and diverse home entertainment experiences.





An All-round Home Robot that Keeps Your Family Safe, Connected and Entertained

The EBO X is designed to be a "smart guardian", allowing users to look after their family members when they are away. For the elderly, the EBO X offers the Elderly Fall Alert feature, which can detect if an elderly person has fallen via its pose inspection algorithm. Through the EBO Home App, you can set up a Medication Reminder that triggers the EBO X to identify the elderly through facial recognition and provide voice reminders about medication.

Additionally, to secure your family from emergency, the EBO X's Certain Areas Intrusion Alert allows users to designate certain places on the map as off-limits and notify them if someone unauthorized enters the area, such as a child. If a child is crying or anyone at home is calling for "HELP", the EBO X will detect it and call the users via the App.

The EBO X allows for vivid and steady real-time two-way conversations enabled by the App and the 4K Stabilized Camera, to keep family members connected. Multiple family members can log in and chat simultaneously. When interacting, they can observe each other from the EBO X's perspective. Users can send text messages to EBO X, which it'll turn into voice messages, or use the App to set reminders for their loved ones. Furthermore, the EBO X is also created to be your pet's companion and photographer. It can snap pictures from a low angle of your furry family members.

The EBO X is designed to be an entertaining companion. Logging into your Alexa account gives you easy access to the EBO X and its ability to connect to any Alexa service and control any IOT devices in your home. The speaker, powered by Harman AudioEFX, will give you an amazing sound experience while streaming your favorite music. Additionally, the dynamic lighting effect will alter in response to the rhythm of the song that's playing.

A Commitment to Protecting User Data Privacy

We designed EBO X with privacy protection as a priority. All content can be stored on a local memory card. You can protect your privacy while using the EBO X with: an on-off toggle switch in the App to deactivate the camera, a physical shutter to cover the camera, and a privacy button on the EBO X to shut off both the camera and microphone.

Play stay tuned with the latest update on the crowdfunding campaign for the EBO X on Kickstarter and Enabot's Facebook. To view the Enabot EBO X in action, please visit the Enabot YouTube channel.

About Enabot

Enabot is a family robot company whose team with great industry resources and extensive experience in the development, design, and manufacturing of consumer-grade robotic products.

Enabot believes our lives can be improved by intelligent family bots. Our vision of a technology ridden world is positive, with robots being part of the solutions to daily problems, allowing people to focus their time on what matters the most: to be there for the ones we love. By connecting people, we are dedicated to promoting love, companionship and sharing.

Discover more about Enabot here.





