Global Spend Analysis Software Market Size to Surpass $4 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.25%: Unleashing the Potential, Analysis of Industry Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities Report By Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global spend analysis software market size was worth around USD 1835 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 4000 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.25% between 2023 and 2030.







Spend Analysis Software Market: Overview

Spend analysis is the audit of expenditures related to procurement in any organization. The audit aims to aid cost reduction and improve all efficiency of the business as well as supplier relationships. Spend analysis works on spend data which is information related to a company's payments for goods and services to other parties or suppliers. Many times, spend analysis and spend analytics are used interchangeably however, there is a significant difference between the two terms.

Spend analytics is the process of collecting, cleaning, classifying, and analyzing the information, whereas, spend analysis is an analysis of data with the end goal of cutting unnecessary or extra costs. In spend analytics, data is managed where they are grouped, unnecessary data is removed, and presented for further analysis. Spend analysis refers to the study of specific data to understand the flow of information that will provide statistics insights for further business decisions.

Spend analysis software is designed to ease the task of humans by manually checking individual information and trying to make sense of it. It is designed to improve a company's return on investment (ROI) by easing the process of reviewing spending habits across all sectors and making crucial cuts to help the company make smart choices.

Spend Analysis software not only aids the analysis of data but helps firms improve other functions as well like budgeting, supplier, contract, & inventory management, and product development. Standard software will review past purchase orders to help find ways to save costs in future orders. Spend analysis software will follow three main segments to provide key deliverables: visibility, analysis, and process.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Spend Analysis Software Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global spend analysis software market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.25% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global spend analysis software market size was valued at around USD 1835 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4000 million , by 2030.

in 2022 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The spend analysis software industry cap may benefit from the rising need and demand for correct data management from small to large-scale firms.

Based on business function segmentation, procurement software was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on industry segmentation, retail was the leading revenue-generating industry in 2022.

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Spend Analysis Software Market By Business Function (Procurement, Finance, Marketing, and Information Technology (IT)), By Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive, and Prescriptive), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and Large enterprises), By Industry (Retail and E-commerce, Manufacturing, Telecommunications & IT, Energy & utilities, and BFSI) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2023 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Spend Analysis Software Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing need for accurate data management to aid the global market climb.

The global spend analysis software market cap may benefit from the growing need and demand for accurate data management from small to large-scale firms. With increased digitalization, almost all sectors irrelevant to the company size are moving towards digitizing as many processes as possible. This is partly due to the immense data that is generated in business operations and partly to reduce human error in handling complex and bulky information.

Adoption of information technology (IT) in business processes has proven to show positive results, better profits, and smart decision-making for executives resulting in overall growth in technology. This also provides the human resource with enough time to look at more valuable information and become a part of analysis and decision-making rather than working on just numbers. With the help of digital transformation, studies have indicated a 40% improved operation efficiency. It also aids in a reduction in product development costs by 24%. According to a 2020 International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, 65% of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) will be digitized by 2020.

Due to the benefits offered by spend analysis software in reducing company costs and time, the global market may witness significant growth during the projection period.

Spend Analysis Software Market: Restraints

Data security concerns to restrict the market growth.

When a firm uses spend analysis software, it is essentially moving the data to the cloud where there is a chance of security breaches and data leakage. Cyber-attacks and data security breaches are always risk factors and companies must use advanced versions or IT infrastructure to upgrade internet security protocols. In 2021%, the average number of security breaches increased by over 15% from the last year. Such factors are expected to impede the global spend analysis software industry growth trend.

Spend Analysis Software Market: Opportunities

Customized services to provide ample market growth opportunities.

Every organization is different and so are its needs. Realizing the segmentation and differentiation between company requirements, software providers are now providing customized versions of standard software programs fulfilling an organization's demands. Spend analysis software creators are also focusing on accommodating small and mid-sized firms and enabling services based on their budgets which will help the global spend analysis software market to increase in consumer databases. Another factor that will help create more opportunities is the increase in marketing and advertising strategies adopted by international and domestic players to generate mass awareness about the products and related services.

Spend Analysis Software Market: Challenges

Hesitant end-users toward technology adoption to challenge the market expansion.

A lot of companies face certain hesitations toward accepting technology and are more comfortable with old ways of functioning. Hence it is important that spend analysis software creators keep such end-users and make the software as user-friendly as possible. Complex software may gain less traction amongst small-sized firms that lack the necessary IT human resources to help them navigate through technology.

Global Spend Analysis Software Market: Segmentation

The global spend analysis software market is segmented based on business function, analytics type, organization size, industry, and region.

Based on business function, the global market segments are procurement, finance, marketing, and information technology. The global market is dominated by the procurement function since essentially the software deals with procurement-related data and helps firms decide on cost reduction. An average of 10% cost reduction is expected by deploying analysis software in procurement functions.

Based on analytics type, the spend analysis software industry is divided into decisive, predictive, and prescriptive. The predictive analysis segment led the global market in 2021 since it helps in leveraging profit and revenue. The predictive analysis market was over USD 7 billion on 2019

Based on organization size, the global market is segmented into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. As per the 2020 report by Small Business Trends, around 67% of small businesses spend around USD 10,000 annually on analytics.

Based on industry, the spend analysis software industry segments are retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, telecommunication & IT, energy & utilities, and BFSI. Retail has the highest number of applications of spend analysis software. Generally, the average gross profit margin in retail is over 50% which can be increased further with the aid of spend analysis software.

List of Key Players in Spend Analysis Software Market:

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

IBM Corporation

Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Coupa Software IncZycus Inc.

Proactis

Oracle Corporation

JAGGAER

Rosslyn Analytics Ltd.

BravoSolution SPA

Ivalua Inc.

Zageno

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1835 Million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 4000 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.25% 2023-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2022 Forecast Years 2023 - 2030 Segments Covered By Business Function, By Solution, By Analytics Type, By Organization Size, By Industry, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Empronc Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Coupa Software IncZycus Inc., Proactis, Oracle Corporation, JAGGAER, Rosslyn Analytics Ltd., BravoSolution SPA, Ivalua Inc., and Zageno Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7117

Recent Developments

In March 2022 , Xeeva, an artificial-intelligence-driven Spend Management, and Procurement software company enhanced the deliverables through its spend analytics platform called XVA. With the new release, the customers of the company can now evaluate and make decisions regarding application-generated savings with the help of an improved user interface.

Xeeva, an artificial-intelligence-driven Spend Management, and Procurement software company enhanced the deliverables through its spend analytics platform called XVA. With the new release, the customers of the company can now evaluate and make decisions regarding application-generated savings with the help of an improved user interface. In July 2019 , Bluescope, a global steel leader, announced a partnership with Capgemini resulting in the launch of the Finance & Accounting (F&A) solution to digitize segments related to finance and accounting. The product will improve and optimize the operational activities of Bluescope by enhancing efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and improved productivity levels.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The global spend analysis software market is expected to be dominated by the Asia-Pacific during the forecast period, majorly driven by the competitive regional market of China. The global market is witnessing a rise in saving and expenditure related to spending analysis software. The regional growth is expected to be driven by segments like telecommunications, banking, central government, manufacturing, and professional services. All of these segments have led the global market for many years.

The high CAGR in the region may also be attributed to the presence of many small and medium enterprises that are willing to adopt technological changes to upgrade their revenues and make higher profits. China is projected to grow exponentially due to the exponentially rising business-related data as a consequence of increased urbanization along with higher market penetration of the internet, smartphones, & smart devices and increased research activities in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the need to understand consumer preference.

The E-commerce segment in India is growing at a CAGR of 19.25% and is expected to generate a revenue of USD 111 billion by 2026. With the growing e-commerce business, the need for spend analysis software is expected to grow as well

North America is projected to hold considerable market share owing to the technological advancements in the region along with the presence of key players and better spending capacity of firms as compared to other regions.

Global Spend Analysis Software Market is segmented as follows:

Spend Analysis Software Market: By Business Function Outlook (2023-2030)

Procurement

Finance, Marketing

Information Technology (IT)

Spend Analysis Software Market: By Solution Outlook (2023-2030)

Services

Spend Analysis Software

Spend Analysis Software Market: By Analytics Type Outlook (2023-2030)

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

Spend Analysis Software Market: By Organization Size Outlook (2023-2030)

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Spend Analysis Software Market: By Industry Outlook (2023-2030)

Retail and e-commerce

Manufacturing

Telecommunications & IT

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

Spend Analysis Software Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

