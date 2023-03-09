Integration of an innovative 97.5% organic range of floral waters designed for the cosmetics industry in the Health Beauty markets

Products based on French organic agriculture, upcycled1, COSMOS certified and respectful of seasonal cycles

Presentation from March 28 to 30 at In-Cosmetics in Barcelona, stand D80

Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem (Paris:ALKEM), a leading player in bio-based chemistry (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 Ticker: ALKEM), announces today the launch of its new range of 100% natural floral waters with 97.5% organic content, H2OLIXIR, designed for the Health and Beauty industries.

H2OLIXIR is now available in two solutions:

Peppermint water: valued for its antioxidant, refreshing and purifying properties, it can be used in face masks, serums, hair creams etc;

Lemon balm water: valued for its antioxidant, soothing and astringent properties, it can be used for skin care, hair care, deodorants, etc.

H2OLIXIR Certifications

This new range is based on the desiccation process, which aims to dry the plants to extract the water contained in them, while preserving the benefits of the original plants. By using this method, the new range of floral waters is said to be upcycled, organically grown, certified COSMetic Organic and natural Standard - COSMOS (Organic and natural cosmetics) and respectful of seasonal cycles.

With this launch of a range of 100% natural solutions with 97.5% organic content, Groupe Berkem intends to meet the expectations of cosmetics manufacturers, who are always on the lookout for more naturalness to be integrated into their conventional solutions. The H2OLIXIR range will be extended to other plants with beneficial properties for cosmetic products.

Charlène MARTIN, Marketing Manager of Berkem, a subsidiary of Groupe BERKEM, explains"Groupe Berkem is constantly looking for new plant extracts to meet the growing needs of the Health, Beauty Nutrition area of expertise in terms of naturalness. This is why we are proud to offer H2OLIXIR, our new range of 100% natural floral waters based on peppermint and lemon balm plants, to the cosmetics market today. Their refreshing, antioxidant and purifying properties are asserted in cosmetic products with multiple uses while improving their organic and natural percentage.

In-Cosmetics Exhibition

Groupe Berkem will present its new range of floral waters on March 28, 29 and 30 2023 at the In-Cosmetics exhibition in Barcelona, on stand D80.

Next financial publications

2022 Full-Year Results and 2023 First-Quarter Revenue : April 27, 2023 (after market close)

: April 27, 2023 (after market close) Annual General Meeting: June 13, 2023

ABOUT GROUPE BERKEM

Founded in 1993 by Olivier Fahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Berkem is a leading force in the bio-based chemicals market. Its mission is to advance the environmental transition of companies producing the chemicals used in everyday lives (Construction Materials, Health, Beauty Nutrition, Hygiene Protection, and Industry). By harnessing its expertise in both plant extraction and innovative formulations, Groupe Berkem has developed bio-based boosters-unique high-quality bio-based solutions augmenting the performance of synthetic molecules. Groupe Berkem achieved revenue of €46 million and an EBITDA margin close to 20% in 2021. The Group has almost 170 employees working at its head office (Blanquefort, Gironde) and three production facilities in Gardonne (Dordogne), La Teste-de-Buch (Gironde), and Chartres (Eure-et-Loir).

Groupe Berkem has been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since December 2021 (ISIN: FR00140069V2 ALKEM).

www.groupeberkem.com

1 valorization of a product to give it a second life with higher added value

