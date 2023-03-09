Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. successfully prices €2 billion of Notes today

Amsterdam, 9 March2023 - Heineken - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) today announced that it has successfully placed €500 million of 1.5-year Notes with a coupon of 3.875%, €750 million of 7.5-year Notes with a coupon of 3.875% and €750 million of 12-year Notes with a coupon of 4.125%.

The Notes will be issued under the Company's Euro Medium Term Note Programme and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds from the Notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the financing of acquisitions. The maturity dates of the Notes are 23 September 2024, 23 September 2030 and 23 March 2035.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, ING, J.P. Morgan and Société Générale acted as active book runners. ABN Amro, ANZ, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIC, Citibank, Credit Suisse, Banca Intesa, Rabobank, Raiffeisen and Santander acted as passive book runners.

-END-


Press enquiries
Sarah Backhouse / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez / Mark Matthews / Chris Steyn
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 85,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's websiteand follow us on LinkedIn, Twitterand Instagram.

Attachment

  • Press release Heineken N.V. successfully prices EUR 2 billion of Notes today (09_3_2023) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3d89cc47-021f-4754-a143-23caaf985346)

