09.03.2023 | 18:12
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 9

Strategic Equity Capital plc
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") today purchased 10,023 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 304.00 pence per share, to be held in treasury.
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital is 63,529,206 Ordinary shares, of which 12,803,479 Ordinary shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure 50,725,727 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500
9 March 2023
