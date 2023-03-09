Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Calling All Nature-Inspired Startups

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / The Biomimicry Institute is now looking for the next top nature-inspired startups!

The Ray of Hope Prize® by the Biomimicry Institute is an accelerator program designed to amplify startup founders commitment to sustainability, conservation, and purposeful business. All participating teams will receive startup training, science communication support, and an incredible nature retreat, in addition to the $150,000 in prize funding available.

Last but certainly not least, participants will join a network of peers dedicated to looking to nature to solve some of the biggest environmental and social challenges.

The Ray C. Anderson Foundation is the primary funder for the Ray of Hope Prize.

