Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
09.03.2023 | 18:26
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Calling All Nature-Inspired Startups

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / The Biomimicry Institute is now looking for the next top nature-inspired startups!

The Ray of Hope Prize® by the Biomimicry Institute is an accelerator program designed to amplify startup founders commitment to sustainability, conservation, and purposeful business. All participating teams will receive startup training, science communication support, and an incredible nature retreat, in addition to the $150,000 in prize funding available.

Last but certainly not least, participants will join a network of peers dedicated to looking to nature to solve some of the biggest environmental and social challenges.

The Ray C. Anderson Foundation is the primary funder for the Ray of Hope Prize.

Learn more here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742974/Calling-All-Nature-Inspired-Startups

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.