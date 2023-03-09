PRODWAYS: Prodways strengthens its materials portfolio and continues its expansion in the dental market with Provivic Denture Base

Paris, March 9th 2023

Prodways, a global player in additive manufacturing technologies, unveils Provivic Denture Base resin for 3D printing of full and partial denture bases. The new advanced resin, developed by Prodways Group's Materials division, is adapted for use on Prodways' ProMaker LD-series printers that feature patented MOVINGLight technology. Dental businesses are now able to print affordable and highly esthetic denture bases in less than 10 minutes per denture.

According to a report from November 2022 of the World Health Organization[1], the estimated global average prevalence of complete tooth loss for people aged 60 years or older is 23% with this population representing about 1.1 billion people in 2021 and expected to double by 2050. Dental Labs are seeing a growing demand for dentures and are switching to digital workflows to reduce their labor burden and improve manufacturing.

Prodways Provivic Denture Base will be available in the US and the EU starting this April. As a medical device it will be in full compliance with the US and European regulations, such as 21 CFR (FDA) and Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (MDR) which will be extended to other regions. The resin enables the manufacture of highly accurate denture bases with exceptional esthetics, unparalleled surface finish, and an excellent fit for patient comfort. The resin comes with a complete workflow which includes a proprietary bonding system to attach the teeth to the denture base.

Alban d'Halluin, Head of the Printers business unit and Emanuel Mesaric, Head of the Materials business unit, stated: "Prodways is known for its expertise in 3D printing solutions for the dental industry, allowing customers to produce the highest quality parts, quickly and cost-effectively. After months of testing with partner labs, we are excited that adding Provivic Denture Base to our materials line will make an impact for our customers and allow them to transform their workflows with best-in-class parts while reducing costs."

You can find Provivic Denture base and all Prodways dental solutions on display at IDS, the largest tradeshow for the Dental Industry, from March 14th to 18th in Cologne, Germany. Prodways will be exhibiting the Provivic Denture Base resin, the ProMaker LD20 3D Printer, and an array of printed dental parts.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 - PWG), the Group reported in 2022 revenue of €81 million.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news of Prodways group on Twitter and LinkedIn !

@Prodways Prodways Group

Contacts

INVESTORS CONCTACT

Hugo Soussan

Investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholders contact

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

MEDIA CONTACT

Manon Clairet

Financial medias relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

[1] https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/oral-health

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mZtpY52ZZZiVm3Gbl8ttapaZamlll5SZZWKVlGadaJqdm29pyWxkm5mVZnBpnWxt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78877-pr_prodways-denture-material_en.pdf