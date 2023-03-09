Grazitti Interactive Accredited as a 2023 Premier Partner by Google

Grazitti is among the top 3% of Google Partners for the second consecutive year.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazitti Interactive has been recognized as a 2023 Premier Partner by Google. The Premier Partner badge is reserved for only the top 3% of companies participating every year, making it the most exclusive tier of the program.





As a Premier Partner of Google, we have access to a whole range of specialized training, tools, and direct support from Google that allows us to help businesses in fulfilling their advertising goals.

Grazitti's team of experienced professionals have a sound understanding of the Google Ads platform. Our team is also equipped with the relevant expertise and skills to enable you to maximize your ROI, better reach your audience, and take your business growth to the next level.

"It is a source of immense pride for us to have accomplished the most prestigious accolade in Google's Partner ecosystem for the second year in a row. According to Alok Ramsisaria , CEO of Grazitti Interactive, "This achievement is a testament to the hard work done by our team to deliver excellent results for the success of our customers."

About Google's Premier Partners

The Google Partners program offers three tiers of participation - Members, Partners, and Premier Partners. The Premier Partner badge is awarded to only the top 3% of Google Partners that possess expert-level Google Ad product knowledge and skills.

Partners receive training, support, and insights that enable them to keep their skills sharp and drive campaign success.

"These companies are among the top 3% of Google Partners in their respective countries. It's a true accomplishment, one that signals their leading expertise in Google Ads, in forging new client relationships, and in helping clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers build smart online strategies and drive long-term success," said Marcin Karnowski , Senior Director, Ads Marketing (SMB)

About Grazitti Interactive

Grazitti Interactive is a leading provider of digital products and services. We develop innovative and customized solutions for Salesforce, online communities, marketing automation, analytics, and web design & development. Grazitti empowers organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies, to augment their digital marketing efforts and drive customer success.

