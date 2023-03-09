Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Tradegate
09.03.23
19:20 Uhr
88,71 Euro
-0,66
-0,74 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,7188,7819:21
88,7188,7919:21
PR Newswire
09.03.2023 | 19:06
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grazitti Interactive Accredited as a 2023 Premier Partner by Google

Grazitti is among the top 3% of Google Partners for the second consecutive year.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazitti Interactive has been recognized as a 2023 Premier Partner by Google. The Premier Partner badge is reserved for only the top 3% of companies participating every year, making it the most exclusive tier of the program.

Grazitti_Interactive_Logo

As a Premier Partner of Google, we have access to a whole range of specialized training, tools, and direct support from Google that allows us to help businesses in fulfilling their advertising goals.

Grazitti's team of experienced professionals have a sound understanding of the Google Ads platform. Our team is also equipped with the relevant expertise and skills to enable you to maximize your ROI, better reach your audience, and take your business growth to the next level.

"It is a source of immense pride for us to have accomplished the most prestigious accolade in Google's Partner ecosystem for the second year in a row. According to Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive, "This achievement is a testament to the hard work done by our team to deliver excellent results for the success of our customers."

About Google's Premier Partners

The Google Partners program offers three tiers of participation - Members, Partners, and Premier Partners. The Premier Partner badge is awarded to only the top 3% of Google Partners that possess expert-level Google Ad product knowledge and skills.

Partners receive training, support, and insights that enable them to keep their skills sharp and drive campaign success.

"These companies are among the top 3% of Google Partners in their respective countries. It's a true accomplishment, one that signals their leading expertise in Google Ads, in forging new client relationships, and in helping clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers build smart online strategies and drive long-term success," said Marcin Karnowski, Senior Director, Ads Marketing (SMB)

About Grazitti Interactive

Grazitti Interactive is a leading provider of digital products and services. We develop innovative and customized solutions for Salesforce, online communities, marketing automation, analytics, and web design & development. Grazitti empowers organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies, to augment their digital marketing efforts and drive customer success.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737144/Grazitti_Interactive_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grazitti-interactive-accredited-as-a-2023-premier-partner-by-google-301768110.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.