The Context Network Announces Four New Partners

WEST DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / The Context Network (Context), an agribusiness consulting firm, is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership team with the promotion of Amanda Bushell, Kellie Gypin, Jason Nickerson, and Kris Pauna to partner.



"As we continue to grow our next generation of leaders, we're excited to welcome these four exceptional individuals," said James Mann, Context Partner. "Each of them has already infused new ways of thinking into our firm and invigorated the ways we solve client challenges."

In their leadership roles, Bushell and Nickerson will drive Context's initiatives in global agricultural development and help advance sustainability and social impact work, building on the firm's expertise in these arenas. Bushell has a track record of delivering commercial solutions, top-tier technologies, and supply-chain access in ag development and sustainability, while Nickerson is skilled at leading cross-functional teams in navigating complex business challenges and achieving alignment in the face of high ambiguity.

Gypin and Pauna will continue to advance Context's impact with private sector clients. Gypin brings depth and rigor in data management, product pipeline management, process development, and product/solution evaluation, while Pauna draws on his background in crop inputs and the biologicals market to help clients solve strategy development, marketing, finance, and operational challenges.

The new partners reflect Context's breadth of expertise and proven leadership:

Amanda Bushell is passionate about solutions that deliver financial, environmental, and social returns. She joined Context in 2018 as a consultant and served as a project manager for engagements that span across strategy, sustainability, new product development, operations, organizational structure, due diligence, and other practice areas in both developed and emerging markets. Bushell brings expertise on market-based solutions, including carbon and water markets, that deliver impact at scale.

Kellie Gypin, who most recently served as a principal at Context, is known for her ability to lead teams and balance strategic planning with tactical actions to achieve results. She is seen as a strong problem solver who builds trusted partnerships with clients. Since joining Context in 2012, Gypin has been instrumental in leading complex due diligence initiatives and key integration efforts following mergers and acquisitions.

Jason Nickerson brings more than 10 years of agtech and sustainability experience across public, private, and social sectors. After joining Context in 2016 as a consultant, he served as global strategy and sustainability director, and most recently, as a principal. His expertise includes development finance, capital allocation, product development, and go-to-market strategies that prioritize target market segments, enabling his clients to achieve sustainable growth and success in their respective markets.

Kris Pauna joined Context in 2017 as an expert on seed treatment, drawing on his prior experience in crop protection and seed with Syngenta. In his most recent role as a principal for Context, he led key project management initiatives which helped drive powerful results for clients. Pauna brings know-how in brand management, market analysis, pricing, revenue modeling, financial modeling, and business valuation.

With these promotions, Context expands its slate of leaders to 12 partners. Founded more than 30 years ago, The Context Network is committed to applying its consulting practice toward advancing agriculture to be more productive, efficient, and sustainable.

