2X Leader Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the Gartner Report

Market leader in Conversational AI Cognigy today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms for its platform Cognigy.AI. Access a complimentary copy of the report. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005735/en/

Cognigy Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by Gartner for the second consecutive year," stated Philipp Heltewig, CEO and co-founder at Cognigy. "This consistent Leader placement, we feel, reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our customers. As we continue to evolve and grow, we remain dedicated to driving value and empowering businesses to succeed in an ever-changing landscape."

According to Gartner, "Enterprise conversational AI platforms automate multiple chatbot use cases within the enterprise, across their life cycle and across multiple business units. Application leaders responsible for conversational AI should use this Magic Quadrant to evaluate suitable vendors."

The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. Cognigy.AI enables enterprises to deliver 24/7, personalized service experiences at scale, enhanced with Generative AI, on both voice and chat.

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables businesses to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

To learn more, access a complimentary copy of the report at https://hubs.la/Q01G69BZ0.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms," by analysts Bern Elliot, Gabriele Rigon 6 March 2023.

About Cognigy

Cognigy, a market leader in Conversational AI, Powers Up enterprise contact centers to exceed customer expectations, improve agent satisfaction, and rapidly respond to market changes. The Cognigy.AI platform enables next-generation customer service with a suite of solutions, including Conversational IVR, Smart Self-Service, and Agent Assist. In addition, Cognigy.AI gives the enterprise all it needs to deliver always-on, personalized service experiences at scale, on both voice and chat. Delivering fast time to value, Cognigy.AI is a low code platform that is easy to use, supports all use cases, and is designed to integrate with existing contact center and enterprise systems fully. Over 1,000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create customer and employee service that is loved by everyone. Cognigy's worldwide customer portfolio includes BioNTech, Bosch, Fidelity Life, Mercedes-Benz, Lufthansa Group and Toyota. Learn more at cognigy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005735/en/

Contacts:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com