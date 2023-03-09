Maxx Technologies, Inc.: David Tagliarino Named President Of Maxx Sports TV

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / Maxx Sports TV, Inc., the sports and entertainment content division of Maxx Technologies, Inc. (Ticker:AMXX), has named David Tagliarino to serve as President of Maxx Sports TV where he will oversee all operations of the company beginning on May 1st of 2023.

With over 30 years of sports and entertainment experience, Houston native and University of Houston alumnus, Tagliarino has been deeply involved in the evolution and growth of the Houston sports landscape over the last two decades while serving in various leadership roles that assisted Houston in securing the rights in hosting some of the largest and most high-profile sports and entertainment events in North America.

Tagliarino spent the last five years as University of Houston Athletics' Chief Revenue Officer & Deputy Athletics Director where he was responsible for all aspects of the department's external and commercial activities including marketing, communications, ticket sales, box office, content services, broadcasting, licensing, merchandising, multi-media rights, special events and all other revenue-producing activities.

Since arriving at the University of Houston in 2018, Houston Athletics has experienced unprecedented growth and success highlighted by a 38% increase in its operating budget to negotiating a move into the Big 12 Conference beginning in 2023.

"I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have served my alma mater over the last five years and cannot be more proud to have played a small part in helping to advance our athletics program during this transformational time, highlighted by UH's move into the Big 12 Conference this fall," Tagliarino said, "That said, I am equally excited about this new opportunity to be part of Maxx Sports and helping lead the company into becoming the preeminent streaming technology solution across North America."

Prior to the University of Houston, Tagliarino spent six years as the Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President for Forever Orange, LLC, where he served as a member of the organization's senior management team and was responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of all five operating companies: Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer (MLS), Houston Dash of the National Women Soccer League (NWSL), Shell Energy Stadium (formally BBVA Compass Stadium), Houston Sports Park and Dynamo Charities.

From 2001-12, Tagliarino served as the Director of Sports Marketing & Sponsorship Sales at SMG-NRG Park (formally Reliant Park) where he was responsible for all new corporate sponsorship business activities as well as securing, negotiating and managing the company's sports marketing-related events and initiatives. During his tenure, NRG Park hosted some of the most high-profile sporting events, including the 2002 and 2005 Big 12 Football Championships, Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2008, 2010, and 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Regional Tournaments, and the 2011 and 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four Tournament events.

Tagliarino began his professional career in 1992 working in the NBA for the Houston Rockets along with an eight-year career in professional hockey serving in various leadership roles with the Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL) and Houston Aeros (IHL).

Maxx Technologies is a video research and engineering company with deep knowledge of video hardware and video software. Maxx manufactures one of the most powerful video streaming and video analytics computers in the world today. Maxx video streaming software delivers the only viewer interactive 6-camera multi-platform video content solution and experience in the USA.

Maxx Sports TV has been in business for more than six years and has delivered the most robust innovative technology and automated video content services solution to both college and professional clients ranging from the University of Houston to the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL).

