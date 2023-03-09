abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (TSX:FAP)(UEN:T21VC0235H) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on March 9, 2023 in Singapore.

The Company is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved all resolutions. The description of the Meeting proposals and the shareholders' votes cast for and against each proposal at the Meeting are as follows:

Election of Directors

The six (6) nominees listed in the management information circular for the Meeting, were elected as directors of the Company by an ordinary resolution passed at the Meeting as follows:

Director Votes For Votes Withheld Radhika Ajmera 8,599,465 (89.05%) 1,057,447 (10.95%) William J. Braithwaite 8,607,990 (89.14%) 1,048,922 (10.86%) P. Gerald Malone 8,612,345 (89.18%) 1,044,567 (10.82%) Henny Muliany 7,172,599 (74.27%) 2,484,313 (25.73%) Warren C. Smith 7,164,097 (74.19%) 2,492,815 (25.81%) Hugh Young 7,171,598 (74.26%) 2,485,314 (25.74%)

2. Election of Auditor

The firm KPMG LLP, Singapore was appointed as the auditor of the Company and KPMG LLP, Toronto was appointed as the principal independent registered public accountant of the Company for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2023 by an ordinary resolution passed by 9,621,384 (99.29%) votes for and 68,609 (0.71%) votes withheld.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

abrdn is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities: abrdn Canada Limited, abrdn Investments Luxembourg S.A., abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, abrdn Capital Partners LLP, abrdn Investment Management Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. abrdn Canada Limited is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the Company. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.abrdn.com/en-ca/canadaclosedend

For More Information Contact:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC

Investor Relations

1-800-992-6341

Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743001/abrdn-Asia-Pacific-Income-Fund-VCC-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting