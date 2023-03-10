

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - YETI has recalled 1.9 million soft coolers and gear cases due to the risk of ingesting magnet.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets, posing a risk of serious injury or death if ingested. When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.



The company has received 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets. No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported.



The recall involves the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case. The products have a main-pocket closure lined with high-powered magnets, which are enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip.



The M20 Soft Backpack Cooler measures about 18 inches wide and 18 inches high; the M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0 is about 25 inches wide and 17 inches high; and the SideKick Dry Gear Case is about 11 inches wide and 7 inches high.



The recalled products were sold at Dick's Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, YETI and other stores nationwide and online at www.yeti.com and www.amazon.com from March 2018 to January 2023 for about $50 for the SideKick Dry Gear Case, $325 for the Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and between $300 and $350 for the Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen! Hier klicken