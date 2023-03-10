



Washington, D.C., Mar 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) announces that D. R. Maurice, speaking in her personal capacity will be a keynote speaker at the "Future of Money, Governance, and the Law" (https://gbaglobal.org/FoMGL/) conference on May 24-25, 2023, in the nation's capital. The conference brings together government officials, industry leaders like Circle (CRCL) and Ciphertrace, a Mastercard company (MA), academia and many others."D R Maurice is a leading expert in regulatory technology, sandboxes, and CBDC digitalization. She has an extensive track record with central bank governance around the world and joins an impressive lineup of leading authorities from government and the private sector for our upcoming event," said GBA Executive Director Gerard Dache.Maurice, who works for the US Department of Treasury, will share her extensive experience and personal perspectives on digital assets, central banks, and the future of money. She will be addressing a diverse audience of policy makers, administrators, and influencers from various organizations, including:- The United Nations- The European Parliament- The Digital Currency Monetary Authority- The Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association- The Central Bank of Egypt- The US Department of State- The US Department of Justice- The US House of Representatives- The US National Credit Union Administration- The Utah State Digital Innovation & Blockchain Task Force- Circle (CRCL)- Ciphertrace- and many more.Digital finance is going through a tectonic shift, and CBDCs will be right in the middle of the movement. Ms. Maurice will be followed by a CBDC debate to hammer out some of the dissenting viewpoints. This event promises to be a thought-provoking conference, providing insights from leading voices in government and the private sector.