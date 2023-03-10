

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the early Asian session on Friday, after the Bank of Japan left its policy balance rate unchanged at -0.1 percent, as expected.



The yen fell to a 2-day low of 144.99 against the euro, a 3-day low of 163.19 against the pound and nearly a 3-month low of 146.91 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 144.04, 162.25 and 145.87, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the yen edged down to 136.97 and 89.99 from a recent 3-day high of 135.81 and nearly a 2-month high of 89.26, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 83.52 and 98.94 from recent 1-month highs of 82.87 and 98.15, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 146.00 against the euro, 166.00 against the pound, 148.00 against the franc, 139.00 against the greenback, 92.00 against the aussie, 85.00 against the kiwi and 100.00 against the loonie.



