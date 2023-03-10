

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Group (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK), a French food retailer, reported that its net loss attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2022 narrowed to 316 million euros or 3.36 euros per share from 534 million euros or 5.29 euros per share in the prior year.



Loss from continuing operations, group share, narrowed to 279 million euros from 280 million euros in 2021, which excluded the gain on the sale of Assai recognized in equity.



Underlying net loss from continuing operations, group share, was 102 million euros compared with underlying net profit of 89 million euros in 2021, reflecting lower trading profit owing to business in the first quarter in France and at Cdiscount, a rise in net finance costs in Latin America, and an accounting tax charge of 240 million euros relating to the review of capitalizable tax loss carryforwards in France.



Consolidated net sales were 33.6 billion euros in 2022, up 5.2% on a same-store basis, up 3.8% on an organic basis and up 10.0% as reported after taking into account the effects of exchange rates and fuel , the calendar effect and changes in scope.



The company said its board will recommend to the 2023 Annual General Meeting not to pay a dividend in 2023 in respect of 2022.



The company aims to complete its 400 million euros disposal plan in France by the end of 2023.



