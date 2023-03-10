Marula Mining Plc - Appointment of New Broker

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

10 March 2023

Appointment of New Broker

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, is pleased to announce that Peterhouse Capital Limited has been appointed as the Company's sole corporate broker with immediate effect. The appointment is further to the announcement of 3 February 2023, as Marula works towards listing its ordinary shares on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Monecor (London) Limited, trading as OvalX, are no longer acting as the Company's broker.

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:

"The Board is very pleased to welcome the appointment of Peterhouse Capital as corporate broker for the purposes of its AIM listing, to play a key role in the Company's future funding strategies and corporate opportunities.

"The appointment is another key step for the Company as we progress our planned AIM listing, look to strengthen our position in London with the broader investment community and increase awareness of the Company to new investors. I look forward to working with the team at Peterhouse Capital and welcome their involvement."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of UK Market Abuse Regulation.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine in South Africa, Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia and Kinusi Copper mine, Bagamoyo Graphite Project and Nyorinyori Graphite Project in Tanzania. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on AIM, the market operated by the London Stock Exchange Group plc, and Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange.

For enquiries contact:

Marula Mining PLC

Jason Brewer,

Chief Executive Officer



Faith Kinyanjui Mumbi

Investor Relations



Email: jason@marulamining.com



Email: info@marulamining.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Broker

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Charles Goodfellow / Duncan Vasey +44 (0)20 7138 3204 Financial PR and IR

BlytheRay

Tim Blythe / Megan Ray / Said Izagaren +44 (0)20 7138 3204

Caution;

Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'potentially', "expect", 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.