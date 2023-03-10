Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 3 March - 9 March 2023

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 8 February 2023.

During the week of 3 March 2023 up to and including 9 March 2023 a total of 3,868,097 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 16.69 for a total amount of EUR 64,552,129.54.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to EUR 274,623,194.90 representing 54.92% of the overall share buyback programme.

ABN AMRO Press Office

pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)

+31 20 6288900 ABN AMRO Investor Relations

investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)

+31 20 6282282













Attachment