Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Sind hier schnelle 66% möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Stuttgart
10.03.23
09:04 Uhr
1,022 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0341,05810:46
Dow Jones News
10.03.2023 | 08:31
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 March 2023 it purchased a total of 157,775 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            109,979     47,776 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0560     GBP0.9330 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0460     GBP0.9290 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0512     GBP0.9303

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 684,942,701 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
29        1.0560        XDUB     08:38:17      00027446260TRDU1 
1,400      1.0560        XDUB     08:38:17      00027446259TRDU1 
218       1.0560        XDUB     08:45:04      00027446283TRDU1 
903       1.0560        XDUB     08:45:32      00027446289TRDU1 
85        1.0560        XDUB     08:45:32      00027446292TRDU1 
1,500      1.0560        XDUB     08:45:32      00027446291TRDU1 
1,639      1.0560        XDUB     08:45:32      00027446290TRDU1 
358       1.0560        XDUB     08:45:35      00027446293TRDU1 
1,928      1.0540        XDUB     09:22:16      00027447035TRDU1 
3,830      1.0540        XDUB     09:22:16      00027447034TRDU1 
1,917      1.0540        XDUB     09:22:16      00027447033TRDU1 
1,908      1.0540        XDUB     09:22:16      00027447032TRDU1 
2,223      1.0520        XDUB     09:35:03      00027447137TRDU1 
1,980      1.0520        XDUB     09:53:28      00027447352TRDU1 
1,500      1.0520        XDUB     10:26:28      00027447901TRDU1 
4,042      1.0520        XDUB     10:50:54      00027448245TRDU1 
2,056      1.0520        XDUB     10:50:54      00027448244TRDU1 
3,824      1.0520        XDUB     10:50:54      00027448243TRDU1 
2,276      1.0520        XDUB     11:36:41      00027448660TRDU1 
2,019      1.0520        XDUB     11:52:05      00027448774TRDU1 
1,913      1.0520        XDUB     12:05:48      00027448872TRDU1 
715       1.0520        XDUB     12:19:10      00027448926TRDU1 
1,697      1.0520        XDUB     13:15:56      00027449386TRDU1 
1,860      1.0540        XDUB     13:16:11      00027449391TRDU1 
1,239      1.0540        XDUB     13:16:11      00027449390TRDU1 
713       1.0540        XDUB     13:16:11      00027449392TRDU1 
1,476      1.0540        XDUB     13:16:11      00027449393TRDU1 
982       1.0540        XDUB     13:18:44      00027449396TRDU1 
1,992      1.0540        XDUB     13:20:13      00027449404TRDU1 
5,481      1.0540        XDUB     13:20:13      00027449403TRDU1 
520       1.0540        XDUB     13:20:13      00027449402TRDU1 
473       1.0540        XDUB     13:20:13      00027449401TRDU1 
438       1.0540        XDUB     13:20:13      00027449400TRDU1 
2,265      1.0480        XDUB     13:45:35      00027449656TRDU1 
2,024      1.0500        XDUB     14:07:55      00027449943TRDU1 
168       1.0500        XDUB     14:17:23      00027450036TRDU1 
1,948      1.0500        XDUB     14:17:23      00027450035TRDU1 
1,000      1.0500        XDUB     14:26:27      00027450139TRDU1 
153       1.0500        XDUB     14:26:27      00027450138TRDU1 
267       1.0500        XDUB     14:26:27      00027450137TRDU1 
1,411      1.0500        XDUB     14:31:17      00027450223TRDU1 
338       1.0500        XDUB     14:31:17      00027450222TRDU1 
264       1.0500        XDUB     14:31:17      00027450221TRDU1 
335       1.0500        XDUB     14:35:35      00027450286TRDU1 
1,699      1.0500        XDUB     14:35:35      00027450285TRDU1 
2,191      1.0500        XDUB     14:39:59      00027450387TRDU1 
124       1.0500        XDUB     14:45:32      00027450477TRDU1 
173       1.0500        XDUB     14:45:32      00027450476TRDU1 
555       1.0500        XDUB     14:45:32      00027450475TRDU1 
269       1.0500        XDUB     14:45:32      00027450474TRDU1 
785       1.0500        XDUB     14:45:32      00027450473TRDU1 
608       1.0500        XDUB     14:50:21      00027450594TRDU1 
1,651      1.0500        XDUB     14:50:21      00027450593TRDU1 
1,947      1.0500        XDUB     14:56:19      00027450660TRDU1 
2,239      1.0500        XDUB     15:01:27      00027450738TRDU1 
2,268      1.0500        XDUB     15:07:42      00027450822TRDU1 
554       1.0500        XDUB     15:14:08      00027450974TRDU1 
1,673      1.0500        XDUB     15:14:08      00027450975TRDU1 
1,398      1.0500        XDUB     15:20:29      00027451337TRDU1 
531       1.0500        XDUB     15:20:29      00027451336TRDU1 
287       1.0480        XDUB     15:25:06      00027451406TRDU1 
792       1.0480        XDUB     15:25:06      00027451405TRDU1 
1,500      1.0480        XDUB     15:29:58      00027451490TRDU1 
1,870      1.0480        XDUB     15:35:19      00027451546TRDU1 
1,411      1.0480        XDUB     15:40:07      00027451637TRDU1 
2,678      1.0500        XDUB     15:53:19      00027451972TRDU1 
1,556      1.0500        XDUB     15:53:19      00027451971TRDU1 
2,189      1.0500        XDUB     15:56:59      00027452106TRDU1 
2,072      1.0500        XDUB     16:03:15      00027452226TRDU1 
691       1.0480        XDUB     16:04:17      00027452244TRDU1 
5,977      1.0480        XDUB     16:04:17      00027452243TRDU1 
483       1.0460        XDUB     16:22:31      00027452588TRDU1 
1,667      1.0460        XDUB     16:22:31      00027452587TRDU1 
1,913      1.0460        XDUB     16:25:25      00027452713TRDU1 
921       1.0460        XDUB     16:25:25      00027452712TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
115       0.9330        XLON     13:48:52      00027449703TRDU1 
888       0.9330        XLON     13:48:52      00027449702TRDU1 
112       0.9330        XLON     13:48:52      00027449701TRDU1 
1,000      0.9330        XLON     13:55:51      00027449744TRDU1 
204       0.9330        XLON     13:55:51      00027449745TRDU1 
1        0.9330        XLON     14:02:45      00027449840TRDU1 
548       0.9330        XLON     14:02:45      00027449841TRDU1 
613       0.9330        XLON     14:02:45      00027449842TRDU1 
1,148      0.9330        XLON     14:09:13      00027449951TRDU1 
190       0.9330        XLON     14:15:16      00027450015TRDU1 
1,000      0.9330        XLON     14:15:16      00027450014TRDU1 
1,190      0.9300        XLON     15:11:41      00027450886TRDU1 
45        0.9300        XLON     15:11:41      00027450885TRDU1 
1,400      0.9300        XLON     15:17:44      00027451215TRDU1 
6,000      0.9300        XLON     15:24:14      00027451385TRDU1 
9,608      0.9300        XLON     15:24:24      00027451386TRDU1 
1,108      0.9310        XLON     15:25:14      00027451409TRDU1 
1,250      0.9310        XLON     15:27:55      00027451458TRDU1 
1,195      0.9300        XLON     15:32:06      00027451509TRDU1 
1,217      0.9300        XLON     15:35:53      00027451559TRDU1 
1,153      0.9300        XLON     15:40:01      00027451636TRDU1 
4,547      0.9310        XLON     16:04:17      00027452239TRDU1 
2,479      0.9310        XLON     16:04:17      00027452238TRDU1 
875       0.9290        XLON     16:04:17      00027452242TRDU1 
723       0.9290        XLON     16:04:17      00027452241TRDU1 
1,973      0.9290        XLON     16:04:17      00027452240TRDU1 
1,000      0.9290        XLON     16:16:03      00027452418TRDU1 
152       0.9290        XLON     16:16:03      00027452419TRDU1 
506       0.9290        XLON     16:19:11      00027452500TRDU1 
623       0.9290        XLON     16:19:11      00027452505TRDU1 
1,149      0.9290        XLON     16:22:03      00027452572TRDU1 
46        0.9290        XLON     16:24:02      00027452682TRDU1 
263       0.9290        XLON     16:24:02      00027452681TRDU1 
975       0.9290        XLON     16:24:03      00027452683TRDU1 
1,167      0.9290        XLON     16:25:36      00027452735TRDU1 
96        0.9290        XLON     16:25:36      00027452734TRDU1 
367       0.9290        XLON     16:26:57      00027452757TRDU1 
781       0.9290        XLON     16:26:57      00027452758TRDU1 
69        0.9290        XLON     16:28:11      00027452783TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  228828 
EQS News ID:  1579195 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579195&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.