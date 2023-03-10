DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

10 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 March 2023 it purchased a total of 157,775 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 109,979 47,776 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0560 GBP0.9330 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0460 GBP0.9290 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0512 GBP0.9303

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 684,942,701 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 29 1.0560 XDUB 08:38:17 00027446260TRDU1 1,400 1.0560 XDUB 08:38:17 00027446259TRDU1 218 1.0560 XDUB 08:45:04 00027446283TRDU1 903 1.0560 XDUB 08:45:32 00027446289TRDU1 85 1.0560 XDUB 08:45:32 00027446292TRDU1 1,500 1.0560 XDUB 08:45:32 00027446291TRDU1 1,639 1.0560 XDUB 08:45:32 00027446290TRDU1 358 1.0560 XDUB 08:45:35 00027446293TRDU1 1,928 1.0540 XDUB 09:22:16 00027447035TRDU1 3,830 1.0540 XDUB 09:22:16 00027447034TRDU1 1,917 1.0540 XDUB 09:22:16 00027447033TRDU1 1,908 1.0540 XDUB 09:22:16 00027447032TRDU1 2,223 1.0520 XDUB 09:35:03 00027447137TRDU1 1,980 1.0520 XDUB 09:53:28 00027447352TRDU1 1,500 1.0520 XDUB 10:26:28 00027447901TRDU1 4,042 1.0520 XDUB 10:50:54 00027448245TRDU1 2,056 1.0520 XDUB 10:50:54 00027448244TRDU1 3,824 1.0520 XDUB 10:50:54 00027448243TRDU1 2,276 1.0520 XDUB 11:36:41 00027448660TRDU1 2,019 1.0520 XDUB 11:52:05 00027448774TRDU1 1,913 1.0520 XDUB 12:05:48 00027448872TRDU1 715 1.0520 XDUB 12:19:10 00027448926TRDU1 1,697 1.0520 XDUB 13:15:56 00027449386TRDU1 1,860 1.0540 XDUB 13:16:11 00027449391TRDU1 1,239 1.0540 XDUB 13:16:11 00027449390TRDU1 713 1.0540 XDUB 13:16:11 00027449392TRDU1 1,476 1.0540 XDUB 13:16:11 00027449393TRDU1 982 1.0540 XDUB 13:18:44 00027449396TRDU1 1,992 1.0540 XDUB 13:20:13 00027449404TRDU1 5,481 1.0540 XDUB 13:20:13 00027449403TRDU1 520 1.0540 XDUB 13:20:13 00027449402TRDU1 473 1.0540 XDUB 13:20:13 00027449401TRDU1 438 1.0540 XDUB 13:20:13 00027449400TRDU1 2,265 1.0480 XDUB 13:45:35 00027449656TRDU1 2,024 1.0500 XDUB 14:07:55 00027449943TRDU1 168 1.0500 XDUB 14:17:23 00027450036TRDU1 1,948 1.0500 XDUB 14:17:23 00027450035TRDU1 1,000 1.0500 XDUB 14:26:27 00027450139TRDU1 153 1.0500 XDUB 14:26:27 00027450138TRDU1 267 1.0500 XDUB 14:26:27 00027450137TRDU1 1,411 1.0500 XDUB 14:31:17 00027450223TRDU1 338 1.0500 XDUB 14:31:17 00027450222TRDU1 264 1.0500 XDUB 14:31:17 00027450221TRDU1 335 1.0500 XDUB 14:35:35 00027450286TRDU1 1,699 1.0500 XDUB 14:35:35 00027450285TRDU1 2,191 1.0500 XDUB 14:39:59 00027450387TRDU1 124 1.0500 XDUB 14:45:32 00027450477TRDU1 173 1.0500 XDUB 14:45:32 00027450476TRDU1 555 1.0500 XDUB 14:45:32 00027450475TRDU1 269 1.0500 XDUB 14:45:32 00027450474TRDU1 785 1.0500 XDUB 14:45:32 00027450473TRDU1 608 1.0500 XDUB 14:50:21 00027450594TRDU1 1,651 1.0500 XDUB 14:50:21 00027450593TRDU1 1,947 1.0500 XDUB 14:56:19 00027450660TRDU1 2,239 1.0500 XDUB 15:01:27 00027450738TRDU1 2,268 1.0500 XDUB 15:07:42 00027450822TRDU1 554 1.0500 XDUB 15:14:08 00027450974TRDU1 1,673 1.0500 XDUB 15:14:08 00027450975TRDU1 1,398 1.0500 XDUB 15:20:29 00027451337TRDU1 531 1.0500 XDUB 15:20:29 00027451336TRDU1 287 1.0480 XDUB 15:25:06 00027451406TRDU1 792 1.0480 XDUB 15:25:06 00027451405TRDU1 1,500 1.0480 XDUB 15:29:58 00027451490TRDU1 1,870 1.0480 XDUB 15:35:19 00027451546TRDU1 1,411 1.0480 XDUB 15:40:07 00027451637TRDU1 2,678 1.0500 XDUB 15:53:19 00027451972TRDU1 1,556 1.0500 XDUB 15:53:19 00027451971TRDU1 2,189 1.0500 XDUB 15:56:59 00027452106TRDU1 2,072 1.0500 XDUB 16:03:15 00027452226TRDU1 691 1.0480 XDUB 16:04:17 00027452244TRDU1 5,977 1.0480 XDUB 16:04:17 00027452243TRDU1 483 1.0460 XDUB 16:22:31 00027452588TRDU1 1,667 1.0460 XDUB 16:22:31 00027452587TRDU1 1,913 1.0460 XDUB 16:25:25 00027452713TRDU1 921 1.0460 XDUB 16:25:25 00027452712TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 115 0.9330 XLON 13:48:52 00027449703TRDU1 888 0.9330 XLON 13:48:52 00027449702TRDU1 112 0.9330 XLON 13:48:52 00027449701TRDU1 1,000 0.9330 XLON 13:55:51 00027449744TRDU1 204 0.9330 XLON 13:55:51 00027449745TRDU1 1 0.9330 XLON 14:02:45 00027449840TRDU1 548 0.9330 XLON 14:02:45 00027449841TRDU1 613 0.9330 XLON 14:02:45 00027449842TRDU1 1,148 0.9330 XLON 14:09:13 00027449951TRDU1 190 0.9330 XLON 14:15:16 00027450015TRDU1 1,000 0.9330 XLON 14:15:16 00027450014TRDU1 1,190 0.9300 XLON 15:11:41 00027450886TRDU1 45 0.9300 XLON 15:11:41 00027450885TRDU1 1,400 0.9300 XLON 15:17:44 00027451215TRDU1 6,000 0.9300 XLON 15:24:14 00027451385TRDU1 9,608 0.9300 XLON 15:24:24 00027451386TRDU1 1,108 0.9310 XLON 15:25:14 00027451409TRDU1 1,250 0.9310 XLON 15:27:55 00027451458TRDU1 1,195 0.9300 XLON 15:32:06 00027451509TRDU1 1,217 0.9300 XLON 15:35:53 00027451559TRDU1 1,153 0.9300 XLON 15:40:01 00027451636TRDU1 4,547 0.9310 XLON 16:04:17 00027452239TRDU1 2,479 0.9310 XLON 16:04:17 00027452238TRDU1 875 0.9290 XLON 16:04:17 00027452242TRDU1 723 0.9290 XLON 16:04:17 00027452241TRDU1 1,973 0.9290 XLON 16:04:17 00027452240TRDU1 1,000 0.9290 XLON 16:16:03 00027452418TRDU1 152 0.9290 XLON 16:16:03 00027452419TRDU1 506 0.9290 XLON 16:19:11 00027452500TRDU1 623 0.9290 XLON 16:19:11 00027452505TRDU1 1,149 0.9290 XLON 16:22:03 00027452572TRDU1 46 0.9290 XLON 16:24:02 00027452682TRDU1 263 0.9290 XLON 16:24:02 00027452681TRDU1 975 0.9290 XLON 16:24:03 00027452683TRDU1 1,167 0.9290 XLON 16:25:36 00027452735TRDU1 96 0.9290 XLON 16:25:36 00027452734TRDU1 367 0.9290 XLON 16:26:57 00027452757TRDU1 781 0.9290 XLON 16:26:57 00027452758TRDU1 69 0.9290 XLON 16:28:11 00027452783TRDU1

