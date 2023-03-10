LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L), a British transport company, said on Friday that it expects full-year earnings to be ahead of its previous expectations, supported by higher passenger volumes and demand in the ongoing second-half.
However, the company's expectations for 2024 remain unchanged.
Graham Sutherland, CEO of FirstGroup, said: 'I am pleased by the Group's progress in the second half of our 2023 financial year, which has been driven by increased passenger volumes and improved operational performance in bus and stronger than anticipated demand for our open access operations in rail...'
The Group now projects that its 2023 adjusted operating profit and adjusted profit will be ahead of its previous expectations.
