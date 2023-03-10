OKX Wallet Integrates its 50th Blockchain, Paving the Way for a More Seamless Web3 Experience

OKX integrates 50 total blockchains across its Web3 product offering, compatible with the OKX Wallet, DEX, NFT Marketplace, Yield and dApps

To celebrate the 50 Chains' milestone, OKX is also launching a USDT airdrop campaign giveaway for users who download OKX Wallet, refer new users to OKX and share news of the campaign on social media

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, the world's second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the successful integration of 50 different blockchains across its Web3 product offering, marking a major step forward for its vision of creating the industry's most advanced and inclusive Web3 ecosystem.





To celebrate the '50 Chains' milestone, OKX also launched a USDT airdrop campaign to reward its customers. To be eligible, users should:

Follow OKX Web3 on Twitter

Retweet this post

Join our Discord server

Full airdrop details as well as terms and conditions are available here.

OKX's rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem is anchored by the versatile OKX Wallet, a self-custody crypto wallet which allows users to hold their own private keys. OKX Wallet is a portal to the Web3 world, enabling access to both OKX-developed and third-party decentralized exchanges (DEXs), DeFi yield services, NFT marketplaces and a wide range of dApps.

Haider Rafique, Chief Marketing Officer at OKX, said: "OKX is far more than a crypto exchange - we are a technology company building the infrastructure and tools that will enable a new realm of Web3 opportunities. With the integration of 50 blockchains to our platform, we are creating a more accessible ecosystem for users to enjoy the limitless possibilities Web3 can bring. The Web3 future isn't coming - it's already here on OKX."

OKX has an ambitious roadmap for further ecosystem development and product expansion. The company plans to continue integrating new blockchains while also investing in research and development to enhance its existing infrastructure and services. Additionally, OKX will expand its educational initiatives in order to promote greater understanding and adoption of blockchain technology among a wider audience as Web3 solutions grow and evolve.

The chains supported are:

Type Chain EVM (L1) IMX (WEB), Ethereum, OKC, BSC, Polygon, AVAX-C, Fantom, Klaytn, KCC, Metis, Boba, Gnosis (xDAI), Ronin, Moonbeam, Moonriver, Harmony, ETHW, ETHF, Flare, Celo, Core, ETC (Ethereum Classic) EVM (L2) Arbitrum One, Optimism, Cronos (EVM), Aurora, Arbitrum Nova UTXO ZCash, DASH, BTC, LTC, Bitcoin Cash, Doge Cosmos Cosmos Hub, Osmosis, Juno, Iris, Axelar, Stargaze, Kava, Kuji Others Tron, Solana, Aptos (Move Language), BSV, Achain, ARK, Nebulas, EOS, ICON

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet , which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014295/OKX_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/okx-wallet-integrates-its-50th-blockchain-paving-the-way-for-a-more-seamless-web3-experience-301768732.html