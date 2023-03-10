Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 9
- [10.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,629,000.00
|EUR
|0
|211,692,359.75
|8.5952
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|874,200.99
|86.7263
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,129,230.54
|100.5625
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|115,602.00
|USD
|0
|12,222,206.10
|105.7266
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,402,057.30
|103.7796
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|88,231.00
|EUR
|0
|8,945,719.50
|101.3898
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|56,049.00
|CHF
|0
|5,400,205.84
|96.3479
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,446,957.07
|9.0825
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,076,110.98
|9.9577
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,344,629.04
|9.865