J.Molner AS: J.Molner AS Unaudited Interim Reports 2022

Tallinn, 2023-03-10 09:00 CET -- J.Molner AS submits the group's unaudited interim reports for 2022. J.Molner AS is a holding company that does not have an independent economic activity, thus, the J.Molner AS also submits the interim report of its subsidiary The J.Molner Company OÜ (the "Company"). J.Molner AS management report J.Molner AS was founded on 22 September 2022 as a holding company without independent economic activity. The purpose of establishing J.Molner AS was the initial public offering and admission to trading on the First North multilateral trading facility of the shareholding in The J. Molner Company OÜ. As the corporate form (private limited company) of The J.Molner Company OÜ did not allow it to make a public offering of the holding and apply for admission to trading, J.Molner AS was founded. J.Molner AS was established with non-monetary contributions the object of which was a 100% holding in J. Molner Company OÜ, thus J.Molner AS is the parent company of J. Molner Company OÜ. In 2022, J.Molner AS did not perform any more activities apart from the acquisition of a 100% holding in The J. Molner Company OÜ as a share capital contribution, and the expenses incurred for conducting the IPO. In order to assess the economic results of J.Molner AS as a publicly traded company, we recommend reviewing the annual report of The J. Molner Company OÜ. Statement of financial position (In Euros) 31.12.2022 22.09.2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 644 410 0 Receivables and prepayments 124 0 Other receivables 124 0 Total current assets 644 534 0 Non-current assets Investments in subsidiaries and associates 1 600 000 1 600 000 Shares of subsidiaries 1 600 000 1 600 000 Total non-current assets 1 600 000 1 600 000 Total assets 2 244 534 1 600 000 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Payables and prepayments 89 474 0 Trade payables 89 474 0 Total current liabilities 89 474 0 Total liabilities 89 474 0 Equity Issued capital 1 686 001 1 600 000 Share premium 612 327 0 Annual period profit (loss) -143 268 0 Total equity 2 155 060 1 600 000 Total liabilities and equity 2 244 534 1 600 000 Income statement (In Euros) 22.09.2022 - 31.12.2022 Other operating expense -143 272 Operating profit (loss) -143 272 Interest income 4 Profit (loss) before tax -143 268 Annual period profit (loss) -143 268 The J.Molner Company OÜ management report The J.Molner Company OÜ was founded in 2020 in Tallinn. The length of the interim financial report covers the II half year of 2022 and the 12 months period, from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. The main activity of the Company is research and development in the field of biotechnology. The activities of the Company are divided in to two main fields: • Chemistry analytical and development services for third-parties; • Development of the Company's own line of generic pharmaceuticals. In 2022, the Company continued to execute on both of its key activities. In analytical and development services, the Company served a number of customers from the United States, Canada, and Europe. To support the continued evolution of this business, the Company implemented a new quality management software solution. Subsequently, the Company was inspected by the Estonia Medicines Board in January, 2023 which was successfully completed. The Company also continued actively developing its own line of generic pharmaceutical products. This included the in-house development of one drug for the USA, and one drug for the Canadian market. In July, 2022, the Company acquired the US market authorizations for three approved drugs. As a result, the Company dedicated significant time and laboratory capacity to the relaunch of these products which requires undertaking a transfer to a new manufacturing site and a regulatory acceptance process. This work is ongoing with the first regulatory submission for approval of site change anticipated in the third quarter of 2023. 786,176 euros were spent on research and development in 2022. The Company also in-licensed the rights to two pharmaceutical products for the Canadian market in 2022 and executed the first submission for approval by Health Canada. The Company anticipates filing the second submission in the first quarter of 2023 and the approval of the first Canadian drug during the year 2023. In the second half of 2022, the Company focused most of its internal resources on the development of its own products and the relaunch of the acquired US products. This limited our capacity for providing external services in the last quarter of the year. In particular, one third-party services project anticipated for 2022 was shifted into the first quarter of 2023. To increase capacity further, the Company recruited 8 employees who, after training, will add to the ability of the Company to execute its plans. As a result of this change in focus and capacity constraint, the Company's revenue for the full year was EUR 191,657. • The Company's business is not seasonal. •The Company's activities do not have significant environmental and social impacts. •Interest rates did not change significantly during the financial year and during the period of preparation of the annual report. Financial Ratios 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current Ratio 0,6 EBITA, € -596 974 Turnover per employee, € 10 087 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current Ratio = Current assets/Current liabilities EBITA, € = Operating profit + Depreciation and impairment loss Turnover per employee, € = Revenue/Average number of employees Statement of financial position (In Euros) 31.12.2022 30.06.2022 31.12.2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 77 927 310 847 242 806 Receivables and prepayments 173 588 138 084 63 855 Inventories 9 388 11 292 11 293 Total current assets 260 903 460 223 317 954 Non-current assets Investments in subsidiaries and associates 262 262 262 Receivables and prepayments 98 066 0 0 Property, plant and equipment 138 815 94 899 100 607 Intangible assets 790 556 251 264 6 974 Total non-current assets 1 027 699 346 425 107 843 Total assets 1 288 602 806 648 425 797 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Loan liabilities 274 178 272 235 251 077 Payables and prepayments 187 597 221 437 141 869 Total current liabilities 461 775 493 672 392 946 Non-current liabilities Loan liabilities 1 022 178 136 145 358 104 Total non-current liabilities 1 022 178 136 145 358 104 Total liabilities 1 483 953 629 817 751 050 Equity Issued capital 2 500 2 500 2 500 Other reserves 750 000 750 000 0 Retained earnings (loss) -327 753 -327 753 0 Annual period profit (loss) -620 098 -247 916 -327 753 Total equity -195 351 176 831 -325 253 Total liabilities and equity 1 288 602 806 648 425 797 Income statement (In Euros) 2022 01.07.2022 - 31.12.2022 01.01.2022 - 30.06.2022 2021 Revenue 191 657 30 010 161 647 505 260 Other 6 570 4 407 2 163 17 511 income Work 226 756 112 421 114 335 0 perform ed by entity and capital ized Raw -164 850 -96 768 -68 082 -135 248 materia ls and consuma bles used Other -265 712 -140 987 -124 725 -137 717 operati ng expense Employee -555 585 -297 526 -258 059 -539 282 expense Deprecia -12 649 -6 684 -5 965 -13 804 tion and impairm ent loss (revers al) Other -10 512 -8 110 -2 402 -3 866 expense Operatin -584 325 -403 237 -181 088 -307 146 g profit (loss) Interest -72 340 -50 910 -21 430 -16 369 expense s Other 36 567 81 965 -45 398 -4 238 financi al income and expense Profit -620 098 -372 182 -247 916 -327 753 (loss) before tax Annual -620 098 -372 182 -247 916 -327 753 period profit (loss) For additional information please contact: Jason Grenfell-Gardner J.Molner AS Management Board member +372 536 00 346 jason@jmolner.com