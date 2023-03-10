Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Sind hier schnelle 66% möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
10.03.2023 | 09:10
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

J.Molner AS: J.Molner AS Unaudited Interim Reports 2022

Tallinn, 2023-03-10 09:00 CET --
J.Molner AS submits the group's unaudited interim reports for 2022. J.Molner AS
is a holding company that does not have an independent economic activity, thus,
the J.Molner AS also submits the interim report of its subsidiary The J.Molner
Company OÜ (the "Company"). 



J.Molner AS management report



J.Molner AS was founded on 22 September 2022 as a holding company without
independent economic activity. The purpose of establishing J.Molner AS was the
initial public offering and admission to trading on the First North
multilateral trading facility of the shareholding in The J. Molner Company OÜ.
As the corporate form (private limited company) of The J.Molner Company OÜ did
not allow it to make a public offering of the holding and apply for admission
to trading, J.Molner AS was founded. J.Molner AS was established with
non-monetary contributions the object of which was a 100% holding in J. Molner
Company OÜ, thus J.Molner AS is the parent company of J. Molner Company OÜ. 



In 2022, J.Molner AS did not perform any more activities apart from the
acquisition of a 100% holding in The J. Molner Company OÜ as a share capital
contribution, and the expenses incurred for conducting the IPO. In order to
assess the economic results of J.Molner AS as a publicly traded company, we
recommend reviewing the annual report of The J. Molner Company OÜ. 





Statement of financial position

(In Euros)



                      31.12.2022 22.09.2022
Assets                              
Current assets                          
Cash and cash equivalents           644 410      0
Receivables and prepayments            124      0
Other receivables                 124      0
Total current assets              644 534      0
Non-current assets                        
Investments in subsidiaries and associates  1 600 000  1 600 000
Shares of subsidiaries            1 600 000  1 600 000
Total non-current assets           1 600 000  1 600 000
Total assets                 2 244 534  1 600 000
Liabilities and equity                      
Liabilities                            
Current liabilities                        
Payables and prepayments            89 474      0
Trade payables                 89 474      0
Total current liabilities            89 474      0
Total liabilities                89 474      0
Equity                              
Issued capital                1 686 001  1 600 000
Share premium                 612 327      0
Annual period profit (loss)          -143 268      0
Total equity                 2 155 060  1 600 000
Total liabilities and equity         2 244 534  1 600 000







Income statement

(In Euros)



               22.09.2022 - 31.12.2022
               
Other operating expense           -143 272
Operating profit (loss)           -143 272
Interest income                  4
Profit (loss) before tax          -143 268
Annual period profit (loss)         -143 268





The J.Molner Company OÜ management report



The J.Molner Company OÜ was founded in 2020 in Tallinn. The length of the
interim financial report covers the II half year of 2022 and the 12 months
period, from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022. The main activity of the
Company is research and development in the field of biotechnology. 



The activities of the Company are divided in to two main fields:

•      Chemistry analytical and development services for third-parties;

•      Development of the Company's own line of generic pharmaceuticals.



In 2022, the Company continued to execute on both of its key activities. In
analytical and development services, the Company served a number of customers
from the United States, Canada, and Europe. To support the continued evolution
of this business, the Company implemented a new quality management software
solution. Subsequently, the Company was inspected by the Estonia Medicines
Board in January, 2023 which was successfully completed. 



The Company also continued actively developing its own line of generic
pharmaceutical products. This included the in-house development of one drug for
the USA, and one drug for the Canadian market. In July, 2022, the Company
acquired the US market authorizations for three approved drugs. As a result,
the Company dedicated significant time and laboratory capacity to the relaunch
of these products which requires undertaking a transfer to a new manufacturing
site and a regulatory acceptance process. This work is ongoing with the first
regulatory submission for approval of site change anticipated in the third
quarter of 2023. 786,176 euros were spent on research and development in 2022. 



The Company also in-licensed the rights to two pharmaceutical products for the
Canadian market in 2022 and executed the first submission for approval by
Health Canada. The Company anticipates filing the second submission in the
first quarter of 2023 and the approval of the first Canadian drug during the
year 2023. 



In the second half of 2022, the Company focused most of its internal resources
on the development of its own products and the relaunch of the acquired US
products. This limited our capacity for providing external services in the last
quarter of the year. In particular, one third-party services project
anticipated for 2022 was shifted into the first quarter of 2023. To increase
capacity further, the Company recruited 8 employees who, after training, will
add to the ability of the Company to execute its plans. As a result of this
change in focus and capacity constraint, the Company's revenue for the full
year was EUR 191,657. 





• The Company's business is not seasonal.



•The Company's activities do not have significant environmental and social
impacts. 



•Interest rates did not change significantly during the financial year and
during the period of preparation of the annual report. 





Financial Ratios                              2022
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Current Ratio                                0,6
EBITA, €                                -596 974
Turnover per employee, €                         10 087
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Current Ratio       = Current assets/Current liabilities         
EBITA, €         = Operating profit + Depreciation and impairment loss
Turnover per employee, € = Revenue/Average number of employees        





Statement of financial position

(In Euros)



                      31.12.2022 30.06.2022 31.12.2021
Assets                                    
Current assets                                
Cash and cash equivalents            77 927   310 847   242 806
Receivables and prepayments          173 588   138 084   63 855
Inventories                   9 388   11 292   11 293
Total current assets              260 903   460 223   317 954
Non-current assets                              
Investments in subsidiaries and associates     262     262     262
Receivables and prepayments           98 066      0      0
Property, plant and equipment         138 815   94 899   100 607
Intangible assets               790 556   251 264    6 974
Total non-current assets           1 027 699   346 425   107 843
Total assets                 1 288 602   806 648   425 797
Liabilities and equity                            
Liabilities                                  
Current liabilities                              
Loan liabilities                274 178   272 235   251 077
Payables and prepayments            187 597   221 437   141 869
Total current liabilities           461 775   493 672   392 946
Non-current liabilities                            
Loan liabilities               1 022 178   136 145   358 104
Total non-current liabilities        1 022 178   136 145   358 104
Total liabilities              1 483 953   629 817   751 050
Equity                                    
Issued capital                  2 500    2 500    2 500
Other reserves                 750 000   750 000      0
Retained earnings (loss)           -327 753  -327 753      0
Annual period profit (loss)          -620 098  -247 916  -327 753
Total equity                 -195 351   176 831  -325 253
Total liabilities and equity         1 288 602   806 648   425 797





Income statement

(In Euros)





      2022  01.07.2022 - 31.12.2022 01.01.2022 - 30.06.2022  2021 
          
Revenue  191 657          30 010          161 647  505 260
Other    6 570           4 407           2 163  17 511
 income                                     
Work    226 756          112 421          114 335     0
 perform                                    
ed by                                      
 entity                                     
 and                                      
 capital                                    
ized                                      
Raw    -164 850          -96 768          -68 082 -135 248
 materia                                    
ls and                                     
 consuma                                    
bles                                      
 used                                      
Other   -265 712         -140 987         -124 725 -137 717
 operati                                    
ng                                       
 expense                                    
Employee -555 585         -297 526         -258 059 -539 282
 expense                                    
Deprecia  -12 649          -6 684          -5 965  -13 804
tion and                                    
 impairm                                    
ent loss                                    
 (revers                                    
al)                                       
Other   -10 512          -8 110          -2 402  -3 866
 expense                                    
Operatin -584 325         -403 237         -181 088 -307 146
g profit                                    
 (loss)                                     
Interest  -72 340          -50 910          -21 430  -16 369
 expense                                    
s                                        
Other    36 567          81 965          -45 398  -4 238
 financi                                    
al                                       
 income                                     
 and                                      
 expense                                    
Profit  -620 098         -372 182         -247 916 -327 753
 (loss)                                     
 before                                     
 tax                                      
Annual  -620 098         -372 182         -247 916 -327 753
 period                                     
 profit                                     
 (loss)                                     






     For additional information please contact:
     
     Jason Grenfell-Gardner
     
     J.Molner AS
     Management Board member
     +372 536 00 346
     jason@jmolner.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1125197
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.