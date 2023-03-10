Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - COTT Electronics, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized electronic products and devices, is expanding its operations for the Hospitality Division to North America.





COTT Electronics Expands Its Hospitality Division to North America

The company's innovative IPTV solutions have been well-received by many hotels across Europe, including some of the largest establishments on the continent. The expansion is driven by the growing demand for its products and services in the North American market.

As part of its growth strategy, COTT Electronics is actively pursuing partnerships with local Cable and IT integrator companies to ensure that its products and services meet the specific needs of North American customers. The company's mission is to provide innovative electronic solutions that enhance the guest experience in the hospitality industry.

COTT Electronics' product portfolio includes All-in-one IPTV solutions and Hospitality TVs that are tailored specifically for the hospitality industry.

The company is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and high-quality products that exceed customer expectations.

"We are excited to expand our operations to North America," said Giorgi Gulua, Head of Strategic Partnerships at COTT Electronics. "Our innovative solutions have been well-received by the hospitality industry in Europe, and we are confident that they will be equally well-received by North American customers. We are committed to delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service that meet the specific needs of our customers."

COTT Electronics is a leading designer and manufacturer of IT products including Dual Purpose Military Grade Tablets. The company has obtained NATO Commercial and Government Entity (NCAGE) Code in 2022.

COTT ELECTRONICS is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance the customer experience and improve business operations.

For more information about COTT Electronics and its products and services, please visit the company's website at https://www.cottelectronics.com

Contact:

Andrew Kerr

Public Relations Manager

COTT Electronics

71-75 Shelton Street, London,

United Kingdom, WC2H 9JQ

Phone: +44 (20) 38070707

Email: info@cottelectronics.com

