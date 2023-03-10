Anzeige
Groupe Casino: Casino Group: Release of the FY 2022 presentation results

RELEASE OF
THE FULL YEAR 2022 EARNINGS PRESENTATION

The Group has released its full-year 2022 earnings presentation on its website. It is available following this link:

https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/full-year-results-2022_presentation.pdf

ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONTACTS

Christopher Welton - +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

+33 (0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - +33 (0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Laurent Poinsot - +33 (0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

Disclaimer

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes, and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.


