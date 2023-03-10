DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR

DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 137.964

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4535033

CODE: JPNU LN

ISIN: FR0010245514

ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN Sequence No.: 228838 EQS News ID: 1579295 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

