Freitag, 10.03.2023

WKN: A3C14K ISIN: US83444K1051 
München
10.03.23
08:02 Uhr
2,280 Euro
-0,040
-1,72 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2023
SomaLogic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

BOULDER, Colo., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in proteomics technology, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after market close on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online here. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live and archived version of the webcast will be available at https://investors.somalogic.com/.

About SomaLogic
SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic's personalized measurement of important changes in an individual's proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

Investor Contact
Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group LLC
investors@somalogic.com

SomaLogic Contact
Emilia Costales
720-798-5054
ecostales@somalogic.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
