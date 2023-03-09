springbig Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. ("springbig" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue* increased to $6.8 million, up 2% year-on-year

Subscription revenue was up 33% year-on-year

Net dollar retention rate was 105% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022

Gross profit was $5.3 million, representing a gross profit margin of 78%

Net loss was $(4.5) million compared to a loss of $(2.5) million in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA** loss was $(3.2) million compared to a loss of $(2.1) million in the prior year

Reduced ongoing operating expenses which will be realized throughout 2023

Basic net income loss per share was $(0.17)

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.5 million as of December 31, 2022



Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue * was $26.6 million, an increase of 14% from the prior year

was $26.6 million, an increase of 14% from the prior year Subscription revenue was $20.4 million, a year-on-year increase of 38%; recurring subscription revenue now represents 77% of total revenue compared with 63% in the prior year

Net loss was $(13.1) million compared to a loss of $(5.8) million in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA** loss was $(12.6) million compared to a loss of $(5.5) million in the prior year

Basic net income loss per share was $(0.59) based on 22.3 million weighted average shares outstanding. Total shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 were 26.7 million.



"We are pleased with our fourth quarter results and performance. We closed the year with strong momentum and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers across our broadening platform" said Jeffrey Harris, CEO and Chairman of springbig. "I'm excited by the opportunities ahead of us in 2023. We have a rich pipeline of new revenue generating initiatives and a strong, high-growth subscription revenue base. We ended the year with more than 3,000 retail locations utilizing the springbig platform and in the last year these clients generated more than $7.5 billion of GMV and distributed in excess of 2 billion messages using springbig."

Paul Sykes, springbig's CFO, added "While we seek to accelerate the top line, we are actively managing our business to deliver profitable growth and reaffirm our goal of reaching the milestone of EBITDA breakeven during this year. We are also committed to ensuring our balance sheet supports these growth objectives and are considering a potential supplemental capital raise."

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2023, springbig currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $7.1 - $7.4 million, representing 17% growth at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA** loss in the range of $(1.4) - $(1.2) million.

For the year ending December 31, 2023, springbig currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $31 - $34 million, representing 22% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA** loss in the range of $(3.0) - $(1.5) million, with positive EBITDA being reached during fiscal year 2023.

* Revenues in 2022 and prior year are revised to reflect a change in the treatment of credits issued to customers, which are included in revenues whereas previously these were in cost of revenue. This revision reduces revenues while leaving gross profit and net loss unchanged. Prior to this revision our 2022 revenue would have been $27.6 million, ahead of the mid-point of our 2022 guidance.

** Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP (as defined below) financial measure. For more information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures". Additionally, reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the tables included in this release.

Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures provided in this "Financial Outlook" section on a forward-looking basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP because to do so would be potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event-driven transactional and other non-core operating items in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast today, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Participants can register here to access the live webcast of the conference call. Alternatively, those who want to join the conference call via phone can register at this link to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. The webcast will be archived for one year following the conference call and can be accessed on springbig's investor relations website at https://investors.springbig.com/ .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers' and brands' customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig's reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "outlook," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" of the Company's Amendment No. 1 to Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 18, 2022, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 that will be filed following this earnings release and other periodic reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of springbig), and other assumptions, which may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) included throughout this press release, we have disclosed EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures that we calculate as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, in the case of EBITDA, and further adjustments to exclude unusual and/or infrequent costs, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, which are detailed in the reconciliation table that follows, in order to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results. Below we have provided a reconciliation of net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because these metrics are a key measure used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of investment capacity. Accordingly, we believe that EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management. Management also believes that these measures provide improved comparability between fiscal periods

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us.



Because of these limitations, you should consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Also, these non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by the Company, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Definition of Key Operating and Financial Metrics

Net dollar retention rate: The Company calculates its "net dollar retention rate" - also referred to as its "net revenue retention rate" - as the average recurring monthly subscription revenue adjusted for losses, increases and decreases in monthly subscriptions during the prior twelve months divided by the average recurring monthly subscription revenue over the prior, trailing twelve-month period. Net dollar retention rate (or "net revenue retention rate") does not have a standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, and further, investors should not consider it in isolation.

Investor Relations Contact

Ryan Flanagan

ICR Strategic Communications & Advisory

ir@springbig.com

Media Contact

Phoebe Wilson

MATTIO Communications

springbig@mattio.com

Springbig Holding, Inc Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,546 $ 2,227 Accounts receivable, net 2,889 3,045 Contract assets 333 364 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,505 927 Total current assets 8,273 6,563 Operating lease asset 750 - Property and equipment, net 375 480 Convertible note receivable 259 - Total assets $ 9,657 $ 7,043 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,056 $ 215 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,554 1,919 Current maturities of long-term debt 5,908 - Deferred revenue 291 450 Operating lease liability - current 465 - Total current liabilities 10,274 2,584 Senior secured convertible notes 3,050 - Operating lease liability - non-current 316 - Warant liabilities 338 - Total liabilities 13,978 2,584 Stockholders' Equity Common stock (par value $0.0001 per shares, 300,000,000 authorized at December 31, 2022; 26,659,711 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; (par value $0.0001 per shares, 22,764,527 authorized at December 31, 2021; 17,862,108 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021) $ 3 $ 2 Additional paid-in-capital 22,008 17,682 Accumulated deficit (26,332 ) (13,225 ) Total stockholders' equity (4,321 ) 4,459 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,657 $ 7,043





Springbig Holding, Inc Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 6,757 $ 6,599 $ 26,629 $ 23,362 Cost of revenues 1,480 1,619 6,701 6,267 Gross Profit 5,277 4,980 19,928 17,095 Expenses Selling, servicing and marketing 3,229 3,192 12,333 10,185 Technology and software development 2,995 3,663 11,353 8,410 General and administrative 3,752 643 12,542 5,032 Total operating expenses 9,976 7,498 36,228 23,627 Loss from operations (4,699 ) (2,518 ) (16,300 ) (6,532 ) Interest income 11 - 18 3 Interest Expense (317 ) - (949 ) - Change in fair value of warrants 467 - 4,158 - Forgiveness of PPP loan - - - 781 Loss before income taxes $ (4,538 ) $ (2,518 ) $ (13,073 ) $ (5,748 ) Income taxes expense (3 ) (2 ) (3 ) (2 ) Net loss $ (4,541 ) $ (2,520 ) $ (13,076 ) $ (5,750 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 26,324,338 17,816,201 22,287,828 17,771,960





Springbig Holding, Inc Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (13,076 ) $ (5,750 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 259 173 Discount amortization on convertible note 304 - Stock-based compensation expense 1,226 595 Operating lease right of use asset amortization 318 - Bad debt expense 1,474 216 Forgiveness of PPP loan - (781 ) Accrued interest on convertible notes 26 - Change in fair value of warrants (4,158 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: - Accounts receivable (1,317 ) (2,119 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (578 ) (740 ) Contract assets 31 (98 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,450 704 Operating lease liabilities (318 ) - Related party payable - (51 ) Related party receivable - 77 Deferred revenue (159 ) (110 ) Net cash used in operating activities (14,518 ) (7,884 ) Cash flows from investing activities Business combination, net of cash acquired - (122 ) Purchase of convertible note (259 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (154 ) (252 ) Net cash used in investing activities (413 ) (374 ) Cash flows from financing activities Business combination, net of issuing cost 10,110 - Proceeds from convertible notes 7,000 - Repayment of convertible note (1,000 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net 140 38 Net cash provided by financing activities 16,250 38 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,319 (8,220 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period 2,227 10,447 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period $ 3,546 $ 2,227 Supplemental cash flows disclosures Income taxes paid $ 2 $ - Interest paid $ 330 $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities Conversion of convertible note and outstanding interest into common stock $ 7,305 $ - Warrant assumed in business combination at estimate fair value $ 4,496 $ - Conversion of Convertible note into common stock $ 200 Issue of common stock for business combination $ - $ 50 Indemnity holdback for business combination $ - $ 23



