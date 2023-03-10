DJ Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLIM LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.526

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9190877

CODE: CLIM LN

ISIN: LU1563454310

