DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 261.7974
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5751378
CODE: CMU LN
ISIN: LU1602144575
----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU LN Sequence No.: 228927 EQS News ID: 1579473 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1579473&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 10, 2023 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)