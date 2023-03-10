DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 206.481

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30234

CODE: SGQL LN

ISIN: LU0855692520

ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 228863 EQS News ID: 1579345 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

