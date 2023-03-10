DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist

DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 181.1336

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 268911

CODE: WLDU LN

ISIN: FR0011669845

