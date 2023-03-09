Research Frontiers Incorporated: Research Frontiers Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2022. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.
|Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
|Date/Time: March 9, 2023, 4:30 PM ET
|Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
|Replay: Available on Friday, March 10, 2023 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/
Key Comments:
|Car models from Cadillac, Ferrari, McLaren and at least one other Asian car manufacturer are expected to be introduced into serial production in 2023 using Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology in their panoramic glass roofs.
|The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company's SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
|At December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.2 million, working capital of $4.6 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.
For more details, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers' smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. "SPD-Smart" and "SPD-SmartGlass" are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Celestiq is a trademark of General Motors.
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2022 and 2021
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|4,230,916
|$
|269,964
|Marketable securities
|-
|2,755,111
|Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,158,450 in 2022 and $1,016,678 in 2021, respectively
|589,599
|831,636
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|100,973
|92,931
|Total current assets
|4,921,488
|3,949,642
|Fixed assets, net
|65,388
|92,954
|Operating lease ROU assets
|323,509
|469,824
|Deposits and other assets
|56,066
|33,567
|Total assets
|$
|5,366,451
|$
|4,545,987
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|$
|196,405
|$
|182,091
|Accounts payable
|71,079
|66,460
|Accrued expenses and other
|34,379
|49,385
|Total current liabilities
|301,863
|297,936
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|267,723
|464,128
|Total liabilities
|569,586
|762,064
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,150,396 in 2022 and 31,650,396 in 2021
|3,315
|3,165
|Additional paid-in capital
|127,150,027
|123,467,886
|Accumulated deficit
|(122,356,477
|)
|(119,687,128
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|4,796,865
|3,783,923
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|5,366,451
|$
|4,545,987
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
|2022
|2021
|Fee income
|$
|539,686
|$
|1,263,034
|Operating expenses
|2,555,689
|2,521,849
|Research and development
|609,127
|580,000
|Total expenses
|3,164,816
|3,101,849
|Operating loss
|(2,625,130
|)
|(1,838,815
|)
|Net investment loss
|(44,219
|)
|(7,537
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(2,669,349
|)
|$
|(1,846,352
|)
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|32,070,233
|31,646,520
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
|Common Stock
|Additional
Paid-in
|Accumulated
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|Deficit
|Total
|Balance, January 1, 2021
|31,575,786
|$
|3,158
|$
|123,164,623
|$
|(117,840,776
|)
|$
|5,327,005
|Exercise of options
|74,610
|7
|86,255
|-
|86,262
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|217,008
|-
|217,008
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(1,846,352
|)
|(1,846,352
|)
|Balance, December 31, 2021
|31,650,396
|3,165
|123,467,886
|(119,687,128
|)
|3,783,923
|Share based compensation
|-
|-
|232,291
|-
|232,291
|Issuance of common stock and warrants
|1,500,000
|150
|3,449,850
|-
|3,450,000
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(2,669,349
|)
|(2,669,349
|)
|Balance, December 31, 2022
|33,150,396
|$
|3,315
|$
|127,150,027
|$
|(122,356,477
|)
|$
|4,796,865
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(2,669,349
|)
|$
|(1,846,352
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
|used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|28,837
|29,895
|Realized loss on marketable securities
|60,143
|-
|Unrealized loss on marketable securities
|-
|28,522
|Share-based compensation
|232,291
|217,008
|Bad debts
|141,772
|44,476
|ROU asset amortization
|146,315
|146,618
|Change in assets and liabilities:
|Royalty receivables
|100,266
|(277,819
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(30,542
|)
|(36,420
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(10,387
|)
|56,156
|Operating lease liability
|(182,091
|)
|(166,377
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(2,182,745
|)
|(1,804,293
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of fixed assets
|(1,271
|)
|(1,077
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|-
|(3,433,633
|)
|Sales of marketable securities
|2,694,968
|650,000
|Net cash used in investing activities
|2,693,697
|(2,784,710
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Net proceeds from exercise of options and warrants
|-
|86,262
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants
|3,450,000
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|3,450,000
|86,262
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|3,960,952
|(4,502,741
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|269,964
|4,772,705
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|4,230,916
|$
|269,964