Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Sind hier schnelle 66% möglich?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890055 ISIN: US7609111072 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
09.03.23
22:00 Uhr
1,750 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESEARCH FRONTIERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.03.2023 | 22:06
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Research Frontiers Incorporated: Research Frontiers Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Will Host a Conference Call at 4:30p.m. Today

WOODBURY, N.Y., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2022. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO
Date/Time: March 9, 2023, 4:30 PM ET
Dial-in Information:1-888-334-5785
Replay: Available on Friday, March 10, 2023 for 90 days at https://smartglass-ir.com/

Key Comments:

1.Car models from Cadillac, Ferrari, McLaren and at least one other Asian car manufacturer are expected to be introduced into serial production in 2023 using Research Frontiers patented SPD-SmartGlass technology in their panoramic glass roofs.
2.The Company expects revenue in all market segments to increase as new car models, aircraft, trains and other products using the Company's SPD-SmartGlass technology are introduced into the market.
3.At December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.2 million, working capital of $4.6 million. The Company has no debt and expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next five years of operations.

For more details, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers' smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. "SPD-Smart" and "SPD-SmartGlass" are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc. Celestiq is a trademark of General Motors.

CONTACT:
Joseph M. Harary
President and CEO
Research Frontiers Inc.
+1-516-364-1902
Info@SmartGlass.com

RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, 2022 and 2021

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $4,230,916 $269,964
Marketable securities - 2,755,111
Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $1,158,450 in 2022 and $1,016,678 in 2021, respectively 589,599 831,636
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 100,973 92,931
Total current assets 4,921,488 3,949,642
Fixed assets, net 65,388 92,954
Operating lease ROU assets 323,509 469,824
Deposits and other assets 56,066 33,567
Total assets $5,366,451 $4,545,987
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of operating lease liability $196,405 $182,091
Accounts payable 71,079 66,460
Accrued expenses and other 34,379 49,385
Total current liabilities 301,863 297,936
Operating lease liability, net of current portion 267,723 464,128
Total liabilities 569,586 762,064
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 33,150,396 in 2022 and 31,650,396 in 2021 3,315 3,165
Additional paid-in capital 127,150,027 123,467,886
Accumulated deficit (122,356,477) (119,687,128)
Total shareholders' equity 4,796,865 3,783,923
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $5,366,451 $4,545,987


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

2022 2021
Fee income $539,686 $1,263,034
Operating expenses 2,555,689 2,521,849
Research and development 609,127 580,000
Total expenses 3,164,816 3,101,849
Operating loss (2,625,130) (1,838,815)
Net investment loss (44,219) (7,537)
Net loss $(2,669,349) $(1,846,352)
Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.08) $(0.06)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 32,070,233 31,646,520


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

Common Stock Additional
Paid-in		 Accumulated
Shares Amount Capital Deficit Total
Balance, January 1, 2021 31,575,786 $3,158 $123,164,623 $(117,840,776) $5,327,005
Exercise of options 74,610 7 86,255 - 86,262
Share-based compensation - - 217,008 - 217,008
Net loss - - - (1,846,352) (1,846,352)
Balance, December 31, 2021 31,650,396 3,165 123,467,886 (119,687,128) 3,783,923
Share based compensation - - 232,291 - 232,291
Issuance of common stock and warrants 1,500,000 150 3,449,850 - 3,450,000
Net loss - - - (2,669,349) (2,669,349)
Balance, December 31, 2022 33,150,396 $3,315 $127,150,027 $(122,356,477) $4,796,865


RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

2022 2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss $(2,669,349) $(1,846,352)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash
used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 28,837 29,895
Realized loss on marketable securities 60,143 -
Unrealized loss on marketable securities - 28,522
Share-based compensation 232,291 217,008
Bad debts 141,772 44,476
ROU asset amortization 146,315 146,618
Change in assets and liabilities:
Royalty receivables 100,266 (277,819)
Prepaid expenses and other assets (30,542) (36,420)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (10,387) 56,156
Operating lease liability (182,091) (166,377)
Net cash used in operating activities (2,182,745) (1,804,293)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of fixed assets (1,271) (1,077)
Purchases of marketable securities - (3,433,633)
Sales of marketable securities 2,694,968 650,000
Net cash used in investing activities 2,693,697 (2,784,710)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net proceeds from exercise of options and warrants - 86,262
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants 3,450,000 -
Net cash provided by financing activities 3,450,000 86,262
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,960,952 (4,502,741)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 269,964 4,772,705
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $4,230,916 $269,964


Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.