Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond Climate Net Zero Ambition PAB UCITS ETF Acc

DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 134.4683

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8040600

CODE: CRPX LN

ISIN: LU1829219127

