Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2023 / 09:37 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.6272

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6233576

CODE: MSDU LN

ISIN: LU2059756754

