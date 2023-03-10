DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.9356
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15989645
CODE: MIBX LN
ISIN: FR0010010827
