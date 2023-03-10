PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's foreign trade deficit decreased at the start of the year as imports fell faster than exports, data from the customs office showed Friday.
The trade deficit dropped to EUR 12.9 billion in January from EUR 14.7 billion in December.
In the corresponding month of 2022, the deficit totalled EUR 8.6 billion.
Exports decreased 2.2 percent from the previous month, and the fall in imports was 4.5 percent.
On a yearly basis, exports were 9.8 percent higher in January. At the same time, imports registered a faster increase of 15.7 percent.
