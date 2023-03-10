DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXU LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 39.7948

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5885377

CODE: EMXU LN

ISIN: LU2345046655

