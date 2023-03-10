Kamux has combined two showrooms in Sweden

Kamux Corporation, Press Release, 10.3.2023 at 12.00

ESPOO, Finland, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, continues to focus its operations on larger showrooms in line with its strategy and has closed its showroom in Värmdö, Sweden. The Värmdö showroom was closed in early March 2023 and its operations and personnel have been transferred to the two remaining Kamux showrooms within the Stockholm area.

"In line with our strategy, we will focus on larger showrooms where we can keep a wide selection of cars on display and also differentiate tasks, which supports purchasing activities and processes related to the inspection and processing of cars. Our two existing showrooms in Kungens Kurva and Upplands Väsby allow us to efficiently serve customers within the Stockholm area. We opened three new showrooms in Sweden last year and this year our focus is on improving our operational efficiency and profitability," says Kerim Nielsen, Kamux's Country Director for Sweden.

Following the combination of showrooms, Kamux will have 23 showrooms in Sweden and a total of 77 showrooms in its three operating countries. A comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of Kamux's cross-selling concept, where the entire range of cars is available in all stores and customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business. The showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as the in-take of trade-in cars.

For further information, please contact:

Kerim Nielsen, Country Director Sweden, kerim.nielsen@kamux.se

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 450,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

