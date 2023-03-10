EQS-News: Bybit / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bybit Takes VIP Program to the Next Level With Major Upgrades and Improvements



10.03.2023

Bybit Takes VIP Program to the Next Level With Major Upgrades and Improvements DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 10 March 2023 - Bybit , the world's third most visited crypto exchange, has revamped its VIP program to thank its loyal community for its continued support. The new program introduces expanded tiers and reduced requirements to help traders take greater advantage of the next level opportunities offered by Bybit's powerful platform. The new VIP program will expand the number of VIP tiers from three to five with a new "supreme VIP" tier. The trading volume requirement has also been adjusted across the tiers to make it easier for traders to reach higher levels and is significantly less than Binance and some other leading exchanges. The asset balance to access Bybit's VIP tiers two and three has been halved to $250K and $500K, respectively. And trading volume across spot and derivatives markets will be aggregated and taken into account when assigning access. In the new system, maker and taker fees for derivatives can be as low as 0.00% and 0.03% creating more room for traders to benefit from Bybit's next level products and institutional services. VIPs can also unlock bonus benefits such as their own account managers and private events and gifts. Experienced traders will be able to switch to Bybit's VIP program immediately using trading volume from other exchanges, without the need to build up their trading volume from scratch. Furthermore, VIPs from other exchanges will receive a higher level than before. For example, if their derivatives trading volume on another exchange was $70,000,000 (equivalent to Bybit VIP 3), they'll get bumped up to VIP 4 on Bybit. Non-VIPs can still enjoy amazing perks through Bybit's exclusive offers - like the 14-day free trial card and a special welcome gift when you deposit more than $50K. Bybit devised the new program as part of its "listen, care, improve" philosophy after listening carefully to feedback from its community members and reflecting on how to best help them succeed. Bybit is in constant communication with its community and is always looking for ways to better help them increase their opportunities and earnings. "Our mission at Bybit is to empower traders around the world by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in today's fast-paced crypto market," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We believe that our revamped VIP Program is a significant step toward achieving this goal, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and improve for the benefit of our clients." Bybit / BybitListens / NextLevelOpportunities About Bybit Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) team Borussia Dortmund. For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/ For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media https://discord.com/invite/bybit

