DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXG LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 135.3029
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 978599
CODE: ANXG LN
ISIN: LU1681038326
ISIN: LU1681038326 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANXG LN
